numberfire.com

San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) available Tuesday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Simmons has been upgraded from questionable and will return after sitting out Sunday's game. He hasn't reached 10 points in any game this season and Simmons' usage rate without Kyrie Irving (12.6%) is actually lower than when they are both active (13.0%). Since interim coach Jacque Vaughn took over, Simmons has been coming in off the bench in place of starting center Nic Claxton (eye).
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Clippers list Luke Kennard (calf) as doubtful on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Kennard is unlikely to play against his former team after suffering a calf strain on Tuesday night. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, Terance Mann is a candidate for more minutes if Kennard is inactive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) logs full practice on Wednesday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to a full practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. As of now, he is on track to do so. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
numberfire.com

Toronto's Dalano Banton (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Banton will not return to Wednesday's contest after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Juan Hernangomez to see more minutes if Banton were to miss more time. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) out for Wednesday's contest against Warriors

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Paul will miss his fourth straight game with a heel injury. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing a 113.6 defensive rating, Cameron Payne is on track for another start. Payne's projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Thursday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After experiencing recent hip soreness, joseph's status is now in question on Thursday. Expect Killian Hayes to see more minutes against a Clippers' team giving up 48.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Joseph is ruled out.
DETROIT, MI

