How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' win over the Nets. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis, Lakers beating the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on Sunday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis had a wonderful game as he scored 37 points and collected 18 rebounds while Nets forward Kevin Durant had a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Nets are now...
‘No Momentum’: When Will Kyrie Irving Play For Nets Again?
The Brooklyn Nets have gone 4-3 in their last seven games as they are starting to get back on track after opening the NBA season 2-6. That stretch of improved play coincides with when point guard Kyrie Irving was suspended by the team. Irving was suspended for at least five...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) available Tuesday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Simmons has been upgraded from questionable and will return after sitting out Sunday's game. He hasn't reached 10 points in any game this season and Simmons' usage rate without Kyrie Irving (12.6%) is actually lower than when they are both active (13.0%). Since interim coach Jacque Vaughn took over, Simmons has been coming in off the bench in place of starting center Nic Claxton (eye).
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Luke Kennard (calf) as doubtful on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Kennard is unlikely to play against his former team after suffering a calf strain on Tuesday night. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, Terance Mann is a candidate for more minutes if Kennard is inactive.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) logs full practice on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to a full practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. As of now, he is on track to do so. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Dalano Banton (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Banton will not return to Wednesday's contest after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Juan Hernangomez to see more minutes if Banton were to miss more time. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) out for Wednesday's contest against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Paul will miss his fourth straight game with a heel injury. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing a 113.6 defensive rating, Cameron Payne is on track for another start. Payne's projection...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After experiencing recent hip soreness, joseph's status is now in question on Thursday. Expect Killian Hayes to see more minutes against a Clippers' team giving up 48.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Joseph is ruled out.
