Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
atozsports.com
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum offers thoughts on CFP picture, how Tennessee stacks up to Southern Cal
Paul Finebaum appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday to discuss the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The ESPN and SEC analyst said that his biggest takeaway was related to where things stand going forward for current No. 4 TCU. “TCU has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 SEC offensive lines among 9 semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss’s offensive lines are among the 9 semifinalists for the 2022 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive line in college football. The list of semifinalists also includes Air Force, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and USC. Not surprisingly, the 3 SEC units...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee hoops C to miss Wednesday night game vs. Florida Gulf Coast
No. 22 Tennessee will be without big man Uros Plavic vs. Florida Gulf Coast tonight, according to 247Sports’ Wes Rucker. The 7-foot-1 senior hurt his ankle in Tennessee’s 78-66 loss against Colorado on Nov. 13. The Serbian native is averaging 1 point and 1 rebound this season in...
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Vols senior confirms suspicions on why Tennessee ‘ran the score up’ on Missouri
The Tennessee Vols created some “controversy” this week when they scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play in their win against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Dylan Sampson’s late touchdown pushed the Vols’ lead to 66-24. The feeling by many analysts and...
atozsports.com
How Missouri made a massive impact on Tennessee’s future despite losing to the Vols
The Tennessee Vols completely dismantled the Missouri Tigers this past weekend, winning 66-24 in the final game of the season at Neyland Stadium. But despite the loss, the Tigers still made an impact on the future of Tennessee’s football program last week. And it had nothing to do with...
Tennessee basketball falls in latest AP Poll
Tennessee basketball fell 11 spots to No. 22 in Monday's AP Poll after losing to Colorado 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The Vols entered the game at Bridgestone Arena as 15.5-point favorites. It was the first time Tennessee has lost in the Rick Barnes-era to a team that they were favored by 12 or more points against. It was previously 49-0 in such games.
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
WATE
Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
visitmysmokies.com
B51 Chicken: New Restaurant in Sevierville Now Open Serving up Peruvian Goodness
A brand new Sevierville restaurant is now open serving up delicious rotisserie style chicken cooked in a Peruvian oven. If you have never tried Peruvian food, you are in for a treat! Experience juicy slow cooked meat with amazing flavor as well as many tasty unique sides. The food is cooked over charcoal so if you like chicken on the grill, you’re going to like this treat! Here are all the details about the new Peruvian restaurant in Sevierville called B51 Chicken:
Comments / 0