ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week

Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 SEC offensive lines among 9 semifinalists for Joe Moore Award

Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss’s offensive lines are among the 9 semifinalists for the 2022 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive line in college football. The list of semifinalists also includes Air Force, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and USC. Not surprisingly, the 3 SEC units...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee hoops C to miss Wednesday night game vs. Florida Gulf Coast

No. 22 Tennessee will be without big man Uros Plavic vs. Florida Gulf Coast tonight, according to 247Sports’ Wes Rucker. The 7-foot-1 senior hurt his ankle in Tennessee’s 78-66 loss against Colorado on Nov. 13. The Serbian native is averaging 1 point and 1 rebound this season in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball falls in latest AP Poll

Tennessee basketball fell 11 spots to No. 22 in Monday's AP Poll after losing to Colorado 78-66 in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The Vols entered the game at Bridgestone Arena as 15.5-point favorites. It was the first time Tennessee has lost in the Rick Barnes-era to a team that they were favored by 12 or more points against. It was previously 49-0 in such games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

B51 Chicken: New Restaurant in Sevierville Now Open Serving up Peruvian Goodness

A brand new Sevierville restaurant is now open serving up delicious rotisserie style chicken cooked in a Peruvian oven. If you have never tried Peruvian food, you are in for a treat! Experience juicy slow cooked meat with amazing flavor as well as many tasty unique sides. The food is cooked over charcoal so if you like chicken on the grill, you’re going to like this treat! Here are all the details about the new Peruvian restaurant in Sevierville called B51 Chicken:
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy