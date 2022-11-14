ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslsports.com

Taylor Funk Leads Utah State To Blowout Win Over Santa Clara

LOGAN, Utah – A punishing Utah State attack wore down Santa Clara, pulling away in the second half for an eye-opening 96-74 victory. Utah State (3-0) hosted the Santa Clara Broncos (2-1) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 14. It was the third of 13 non-conference games the Aggies will play this season.
SANTA CLARA, CA
upr.org

Natural gas line ruptures outside of Utah State University campus

A natural gas line ruptured outside of Utah State University late Monday evening. Following the rupture in the area of 1400 N. 800 E. in Logan, Utah State University Public Safety officials set out a notification throughout Cache Valley informing residents about the incident. Officials are telling residents to avoid...
LOGAN, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in a single vehicle crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Logan, according to police. Logan police say that a white SUV was spotted upside down in the Logan River by a jogger around the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road at 11 a.m. According to a...
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

The impact of new businesses making their way to Logan

Several new businesses are coming to Logan, including Costco, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Black Rifle Coffee. Costco is opening their doors on Nov. 18, Raising Cane’s announced a location coming to Logan via Twitter on Oct. 22, and Black Rifle Coffee submitted a site plan at the corner of 400 N. and Main Street. in September.
LOGAN, UT

