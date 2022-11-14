Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Taylor Funk Leads Utah State To Blowout Win Over Santa Clara
LOGAN, Utah – A punishing Utah State attack wore down Santa Clara, pulling away in the second half for an eye-opening 96-74 victory. Utah State (3-0) hosted the Santa Clara Broncos (2-1) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 14. It was the third of 13 non-conference games the Aggies will play this season.
Bowl projections: Utah, BYU and Utah State’s postseason outlook heading into a key week
National experts weigh in on the bowl outlook for the Utes, Cougars and Aggies heading into a critical Week 12.
upr.org
Natural gas line ruptures outside of Utah State University campus
A natural gas line ruptured outside of Utah State University late Monday evening. Following the rupture in the area of 1400 N. 800 E. in Logan, Utah State University Public Safety officials set out a notification throughout Cache Valley informing residents about the incident. Officials are telling residents to avoid...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
ksl.com
UDOT ponders major changes as it eyes I-15 overhaul from Salt Lake City to Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — A major stretch of I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington is in line for major changes, which may include more lanes to address the growing population along the Wasatch Front. The Utah Department of Transportation unveiled a handful of possibilities for its I-15 Environmental...
Utah woman dies after SUV flips, crashes in Logan River
A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14 after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Dept.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in a single vehicle crash in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Logan, according to police. Logan police say that a white SUV was spotted upside down in the Logan River by a jogger around the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road at 11 a.m. According to a...
kuer.org
If former Rep. Joel Ferry resigns again, what happens to his Utah Legislature seat?
After Joel Ferry was confirmed by the Utah Senate in August to be the state’s new Department of Natural Resources executive director, he resigned from his seat in the Legislature. But the Republican decided to remain on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Now, he leads the House...
usustatesman.com
The impact of new businesses making their way to Logan
Several new businesses are coming to Logan, including Costco, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Black Rifle Coffee. Costco is opening their doors on Nov. 18, Raising Cane’s announced a location coming to Logan via Twitter on Oct. 22, and Black Rifle Coffee submitted a site plan at the corner of 400 N. and Main Street. in September.
kvnutalk
Logan man currently in prison charged with new allegation of raping teen girl in 2021 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man already in prison for stealing a truck and leading police on a high-speed chase, is facing new allegations of raping a teenage girl in 2021. Jessie Angel Oliva was charged in the new case after reportedly confessing to a family member that he had done something bad.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
Comments / 0