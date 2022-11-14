Read full article on original website
Heisman Trophy odds updated: C.J. Stroud grows lead over Hendon Hooker; Blake Corum, Drake Maye take leap
C.J. Stroud took back the lead over Hendon Hooker in last week's Heisman Trophy updated odds, and the Ohio State quarterback sees his lead grow over the Tennessee star this week. Michigan running back Blake Corum and UNC quarterback Drake Maye also saw their stock rise in the latest odds update from Caesar's Sportsbook.
Former Florida State quarterback selected by Orlando Guardians in XFL Draft
The former Seminole has spent time in multiple developmental leagues since concluding his college career.
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 12: It's slim pickings after CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is back atop the FBS list for touchdown passes this season, tied for the No. 1 spot at 34 after connecting for 5 scores against woeful Indiana. Purdue senior Aidan O’Connell struck for 3 scores in a road upset of Illinois that further muddled the Big Ten West.
What to know about JP Andrade, backup QB to Shedeur Sanders for Jackson State football
For Jackson State football, staying undefeated and having a chance to win back-to-back SWAC titles and return to the Celebration Bowl could rest on backup quarterback J.P. Andrade. JSU starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders was injured in last week's game against Alabama A&M. Scrambling late in the third quarter, Sanders was...
Chip Kelly on Defense, Defending Caleb Williams, the Rivalry and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the performance of his defense against Arizona, trying to combat USC quarterback Caleb Williams, not needing to motivate his team much against USC, and more.
Is Tua Tagovailoa Now An MVP Candidate?
Tua Tagovailoa is doing everything he can to help the Miami Dolphins reclaim their dominance of the AFC East this season. While he’s missed two games, the games he’s played shows how he’s making tremendous progress as their quarterback. However, some are wondering if he’s worthy of...
Josh Heupel offers strong endorsement for Hendon Hooker as Heisman candidate
Josh Heupel knows about Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. He finished second for the award as Oklahoma’s quarterback in 2000. He was quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma in 2008, when Sam Bradford won the award. UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton finished eighth in the voting in 2017 and sixth in 2017. Now he has another Heisman candidate in Hendon Hooker.
Clemson 19 1/2-point favorite over Miami. Cristobal talks QBs Van Dyke, Jacurri Brown
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal spoke Monday on WQAM and was asked if he expects usual starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to play the last two games, the first of which is at No. 9 Clemson, or if he might be “shutting it down” because of his shoulder injury.
After back-to-back losses, Falcons remains committed to Mariota as starting QB
Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses. Asked Monday about the quarterback situation, Smith said “There’s no situation. There was never a […]
HBCU Quarterbacks Jawon Pass, Deondre Francois Selected by XFL Teams
Two former HBCU football quarterbacks were selected for XFL teams during a live-streamed event on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay
Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday. Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities. Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. He also helped bring NASCAR back to Nashville for the first time in nearly 40 years. Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.
