Is Tua Tagovailoa Now An MVP Candidate?

Tua Tagovailoa is doing everything he can to help the Miami Dolphins reclaim their dominance of the AFC East this season. While he’s missed two games, the games he’s played shows how he’s making tremendous progress as their quarterback. However, some are wondering if he’s worthy of...
After back-to-back losses, Falcons remains committed to Mariota as starting QB

Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses. Asked Monday about the quarterback situation, Smith said “There’s no situation. There was never a […]
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay

Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday. Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities. Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. He also helped bring NASCAR back to Nashville for the first time in nearly 40 years. Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.
