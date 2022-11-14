Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
2022 World Cup Group C Preview: Messi, Argentina Are on a Mission
Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and an underestimated Mexico stand in the way, but they’ll be hard-pressed to stop the GOAT and his team from reaching the last 16.
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Ghana World Cup Preview: New Recruits Bolster Lowest-Ranked Team
The road to the World Cup has been anything but smooth, but the Black Stars could outperform expectations thanks to new reinforcements.
Holding the World Cup in Qatar has damaged football and I will not be going | Philipp Lahm
Football should try to expand to new regions, but awarding a World Cup to Qatar was a mistake on a number of levels
Group D World Cup 2022: France's Title Defense Begins Against Denmark, Tunisia and Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will pit France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia against each other. This group might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed soccer fans in 2022. That is because it's almost identical to 2018's World Cup Group C which also had France, Denmark and Australia, with the only difference this year being Tunisia replacing Peru.
Qatar 2022 is actually happening: a horrifying but irresistible prospect
And now, finally, some football. For much of the 12 years since Sepp Blatter’s fumbling fingers ripped open an envelope containing one word and a thousand questions, the 2022 World Cup has been able to exist in our minds as little more than a surreal abstraction. A computer-generated simulation. Some Philip K Dick-infused vision of a future that might never come to pass; that could even somehow be averted if we made the right choices. But the time for daydreaming and denial is over. This is happening. Matty Cash is going to Qatar, and to greater or lesser extents, we’re all going with him.
World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope
The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
Yardbarker
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience
Spain head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a rather interesting roster. Do they have the right blend to make a run at the title? The post World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Howard’s heroics to ‘Dos a Cero’: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked
The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
Cop27: first draft of key text published as fears raised of lack of ambition – live
The first version of the document has come out, but it may change significantly in coming days
Sporting News
Germany World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Die Mannschaft games in Qatar
Germany have travelled to Qatar with a new manager in charge for the first time since 2006, with Hansi Flick at the helm for the four-time World Cup winners. Joachim Low opted to end his time in charge of the German national side after Euro 2020, with Flick persuaded to leave Bayern Munich to replace him in the top job.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
Yardbarker
Juventus star calls on Italy to rebuild ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026
Leonardo Bonucci has called on Italy to rebuild their team ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026 after they missed out on Qatar 2022. The Azzurri could not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won Euro 2020. Fans were delighted by that win and...
Yardbarker
Watch Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Friendly Win Over UAE (Video)
Lionel Messi and Argentina will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia. Still, before that occurs, the South American nation had a friendly matchup versus the United Arab Emirates. Messi played 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over the UAE and the Paris Saint-Germain...
Comments / 0