ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman opened the week with a DNP after sitting out Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an abdominal injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) were also absent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFLDraftBible

2023 NFL Draft: Week 11 Stock Report

The playoff rush is here, and teams are putting the pedal to the metal, trying to prove that they belong. We saw some top teams express dominance this week with big wins for Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan. While other teams, like Oregon, flopped. We are also getting some surprises...
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians hospitalized over health scare in October

Bruce Arians has revealed he experienced a worrisome health scare before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 9. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians recently told Ira Kaufman of the Joe Bucs Fan website. "We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy