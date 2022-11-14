Read full article on original website
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green
Sporting News
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman opened the week with a DNP after sitting out Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an abdominal injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) were also absent.
2023 NFL Draft: Week 11 Stock Report
The playoff rush is here, and teams are putting the pedal to the metal, trying to prove that they belong. We saw some top teams express dominance this week with big wins for Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan. While other teams, like Oregon, flopped. We are also getting some surprises...
Packers revisionist history shows they could have had Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp, and more
The Green Bay Packers are notoriously conservative with trades and free agents, but their missed opportunities in the NFL Draft are the most heartbreaking. Long before Tom Brady decided to leave New England, the Patriots developed a problem. Despite his ability to select secondary stars in later rounds and identify...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians hospitalized over health scare in October
Bruce Arians has revealed he experienced a worrisome health scare before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 9. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians recently told Ira Kaufman of the Joe Bucs Fan website. "We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
