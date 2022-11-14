You may have seen billboards that ask “WHO THE F*** WEARS TRUE RELIGION” lately. And the truth is, a lot more people than you’d think. The brand has reworked elements of its early-aughts heyday, bringing equal parts of nostalgia and innovation to fans, while leaning on collaborators and quick drops to develop a devoted following. This year, True Religion has tapped four collaborators, dubbed the True Creators, for interactive programming at the brand’s booth at ComplexCon in Long Beach on November 19 and 20. The Creators will be bringing pieces from their collections for sale, as well as holding demos to showcase some of the process that went into them, and creating customized merchandise for guests. To learn a bit more about the Creators, we had the pleasure of interviewing them ahead of ComplexCon. Read on to get familiar.

