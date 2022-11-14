Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
The man behind a beloved 'Simpsons' Twitter fan account said he's shutting it down after 9 years as the platform is 'obviously changing'
Twitter account @SimpsonsQOTD gained 634,000 followers sharing daily jokes from "The Simpsons." After nine years, its owner is shutting it down.
Complex
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Complex
SZA Reveals the Title of Her Long-Awaited Follow-Up to ‘Ctrl,’ Plans to Drop This Year
Following the release of a mysterious teaser, SZA has unveiled the title of her long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl. In a new interview with Billboard, the “Shirt” singer-songwriter announced that her new album is titled S.O.S., and is currently set for a release in December. She added that she’s “currently stressed” about hitting the deadline. Fans correctly assumed the title would be S.O.S when her recent video teaser ended with a morse code for “SOS,” which also appeared in the “Shirt” video.
Complex
Fivio Foreign on 21 Savage Saying Nas Is Irrelevant: ‘Nas Did Too Much to Be Disrespected’
Fivio Foreign is the latest artist to push back against 21 Savage’s recently shared thoughts on Nas. During a Twitter Spaces chat this week, 21 questioned Nas’ relevancy in today’s hip-hop. “He’s not relevant,” the Her Loss rapper said. “He just has a loyal-ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase and he still makes good ass music.”
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
A Twitter engineer fired by Elon Musk after a public spat on the platform says 'no one can trust anyone' at the company anymore
A Twitter engineer fired by Musk told Forbes "no one can trust anyone within the company anymore." Eric Frohnhoefer was dismissed by Musk after a public spat over Twitter's Android service. Frohnhoefer said "things went downhill" at Twitter after Musk's takeover, per Forbes. A former Twitter engineer fired by Elon...
NME
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
wegotthiscovered.com
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
Tiffany Haddish Calls Out 'Haters' on Instagram Who 'Think They Know What They Are Talking About'
"I pray for all of y'all to be happy," Tiffany Haddish wrote on Instagram about people posting "negative" comments on her page Tiffany Haddish is responding to "haters" on social media. The actress, 42, shared a pair of Instagram posts Friday morning addressing commenters speaking negatively about her, though she didn't specify what was being said. "I pray for all of y'all to be happy🙏🏽 especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about," wrote Haddish in one caption. She added the...
Complex
Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy
21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'
Chris Hemsworth said on "Jimmy Kimmy Live!" that one challenge was much harder to do after bulking up for Thor.
Dave Chappelle monologue disappoints on 'Saturday Night Live'
Chappelle's monologue seemed filled with justification and minimization.
Complex
Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff: ‘You Have Left a Hole in My Heart’
Offset has shared a loving tribute to Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Complex
Premiere: Future Soul Band Yakul Get Surreal On A Late-Night Road Trip In “Take Flight” Visuals
Last year, Brighton-based four-piece Yakul released their debut album, Rise Indigo, a 14-track calling card to introduce the world to their stylish yet sincere blend of pop and R&B with a hint of hip-hop. Keen to keep the momentum rolling, they return with visuals to their new single “Take Flight”.
Complex
Cityboymoe Shows Us Round “NW10” In Video For Mellow New Single
One of this year’s rising stars is undoubtedly North-West London’s cityboymoe. Mixing gentle, cloud-grazing R&B vocals with a broad palette of sounds, working with everyone from Stay Flee Get Lizzy to Joy Orbison, he’s versatile above all else. Adding another string to his bow, he returns to show off another side to his songwriting chops with his new single “NW10”.
Booked And Never Busier, Keke Palmer Is Finally Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
The "Nope" star will make her hosting debut in December with musical guest SZA.
Complex
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Photo on Same Day as ‘Kings Disease III’ Tracklist
Nas is very aware that Jay-Z shared an image of him and all his Grammys on the same day he dropped the tracklist for Kings Disease III. “Everyone who’s in Hip Hop is familiar with your beef with Jay-Z, what it was,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told Nas. “And I loved on here that you talk about that beef, what it was, how it disappeared, but how you’ll still text him saying ‘you know this isn’t over right?’”
1899: New ‘mystery box’ Netflix series from creators of ‘most intelligent show of all time’
The mind-bending new series from the creators of “the cleverest show of all time” is here.Reviews have arrived for1899, a brand new Netflix series about passengers of an ocean liner in the 19th century.The plot sees an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering another ship, believed to have gone missing, on the open sea.However, what 1899 is about won’t matter to fans ofDark, considering its creators are behind the show.Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s follow-up to the German-language time travel mystery series, which earned cult status over three seasons, have appeared...
Comments / 0