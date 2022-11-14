The Best Makeup Brands and Stores of 2022: Top Designer, Drugstore, and Natural Makeup Essentials

Whether you’re new to using makeup or want to change your products, researching different makeup brands feels like falling into rabbit hole after rabbit hole. Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you to save hours of research.

Here are the best makeup brands and stores of 2022, including luxury makeup lines and natural beauty products. Our winner is Credo Beauty , thanks to its product diversity and inclusive ranges that include the best natural makeup brands.

Best Makeup Brands

The best makeup brands feature high-quality, natural ingredients and a wide range of products. Not only should your health be the top priority, but finding a one-stop shop is more convenient than searching for several separate brands. They also cater to diverse complexions at affordable prices to increase accessibility.

Our top choice is Credo Beauty , an online store that sells some of the best natural makeup brands.

1. Credo Beauty - Best Makeup Brand Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros

Stocks a large number of the best natural makeup brands

Commitment to sustainability

Free shipping for orders over $50

Cons

No international shipping

Why Pick Credo Beauty?

Credo Beauty is our clear winner, with something for everyone. The website features dozens of the best makeup brands , including women-led businesses . With an ethnically diverse range of business owners, including African, Latina, and Indian leaders, you will find products from people who understand your specific needs.

Credo Beauty also stocks the best clean makeup brands. Over 2,700 toxic ingredients are forbidden, while nourishing botanicals feature in many products . For example, one eyeshadow includes antioxidant-rich green tea and rosehip oils.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Credo Beauty?

Credo Beauty does not ship internationally or to non-state US territories, such as Guam or Puerto Rico.

Credo Beauty Ranking: 4.9/5

Overall Quality - 4.9/5

Credo is the queen of the clean beauty space, with its collection of the best natural makeup brands that don’t compromise on rich color or quality.

Cost - 4.9/5

Some items cost less than $20, so there’s something for every budget.

Variety - 4.9/5

Credo Beauty stocks over 70 of the best clean makeup brands to suit various needs and color preferences. They also include the best makeup brands for sensitive skin.

Summary

From empowering women in business to being your go-to store for all the best natural makeup brands, Credo Beauty is our clear winner.

2. Exa Beauty - Best Makeup Brand for Complexion - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros

Among the best clean makeup brands that stocks colors for every skin tone

Find Your Shade quiz available

Free shipping on orders over $35

Credo Clean Standard

Cons

The company does not ship internationally or to US territories

Why Pick Exa Beauty?

Exa Beauty is our winner regarding the diversity of colors available to suit any skin tone .

Not only does the Exa Beauty foundation line span from the darkest to fairest tones, but there are even undertone variations . Several variations of red, golden, and neutral undertones are available, with a total of 33 shades . Additionally, their color correctors address redness and dark spots on all tones, and their color melts suit various complexions.

Exa Beauty also fits the Credo Clean Standard. Each product’s ingredients list even explains every single component. Most are natural, and the permitted artificial chemicals are most likely safe, making it one of the best clean makeup brands .

Who Shouldn’t Pick Exa Beauty?

Exa Beauty, unfortunately, doesn’t ship to US territories such as Puerto Rico or internationally.

Exa Beauty Ranking: 4.9/5

Overall Quality - 4.9/5

Exa Beauty stocks high-quality makeup with predominantly natural ingredients, including nourishing botanical extracts.

Cost - 4.9/5

An individual Exa Beauty product costs less than $40 each, making them one of the best makeup brands for your budget.

Variety - 4.8/5

Exa Beauty is one of the best clean makeup brands for people of all skin colors, including darker tones which are still unfortunately overlooked by many in the beauty industry. However, as the product range is limited to foundation, foundation primer, color correctors, and color melts, it isn’t a one-stop shop for a makeup enthusiast.

Summary

Exa Beauty’s nourishing, inclusive makeup line makes it one of the best makeup brands for all beauty lovers.

3. Fenty Beauty - Best Variety for All Skin Colors - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Complete makeup range for all skin colors

Includes longwear products

Cruelty-free

Available internationally

Cons

It can be more expensive than other brands

Does not focus on natural ingredients

Why Pick Fenty Beauty?

Fenty Beauty by Rhianna wins our award for the best product variety to suit all skin colors . After becoming frustrated with the lack of diversity in the US beauty industry, she founded her own cosmetics company with a complete range of high-quality products.

Fenty Beauty is one of the most inclusive designer brands. It features over 50 shades of lightweight foundations and tinted moisturizers, from very light to very dark colors. All products are free of parabens and phthalates, two chemicals that can spell trouble for our hormones.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Fenty Beauty?

Fenty Beauty costs more than other brands that cater to all skin colors and does not focus on natural products. If you’re on a budget and would prefer one of the best clean makeup brands, consider Exa Beauty.

Additionally, frequent use of fragrances means Fenty Beauty is not among the best makeup brands for sensitive skin. Consider Credo Beauty instead, which also stocks the best natural makeup brands.

Fenty Beauty Ranking: 4.8/5

Overall Quality - 4.8/5

Fenty Beauty is a luxury makeup brand committed to producing beauty products that last all day and feature rich pigments.

Cost - 4.7/5

Fenty Beauty is a little more expensive than similar brands, thanks to its celebrity status as Rhianna’s own line.

Variety - 4.9/5

With face, lip, and eye makeup available in all major product categories, Fenty Beauty is your go-to makeup brand. Its foundation range also includes more very fair and darker shades.

Summary

Fenty Beauty tops the list of best makeup brands for diversity. Its product range and long-lasting makeup represent all skin colors and a range of individual needs.

4. YSL Beauty - Best Lipsticks - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Some products have engravable cases

Customizable options

Matte and shiny lipsticks available in a range of colors

Long history of being cruelty-free

Cons

There are some reports of poor customer service, including undelivered or incomplete orders

Why Pick YSL Beauty?

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty wins our award for the best lipstick range . It’s also one of the best drugstore makeup brands, thanks to its availability. YSL Beauty stocks high-pigment products, lipstick balms, liquid lipsticks, and long-wear lipstick. Between sheer, matte, satin-finish, and creamy lipsticks in various colors, your choices seem endless.

Besides pre-made lipstick, you can buy cartridge packs to create your custom color with the Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator. This device can mix 1,300 possible colors, which you can preview and select with the app.

Who Shouldn’t Pick YSL Beauty?

The Yves Saint Laurent Beauty website does not ship internationally. Consider Fenty Beauty if you live outside the US.

YSL Beauty Ranking: 4.8/5

Overall Quality - 4.9/5

YSL Beauty is among the best makeup brands for quality, including its rich pigments and long-wear options that will last you hours.

Cost - 4.7/5

YSL Beauty lipsticks are more expensive than others, at almost $40 per item.

Variety - 4.9/5

YSL Beauty features an incredible range of lipsticks, thanks partly to the customizable lip color creator.

Summary

With a large color and texture range, including buildable and customizable options, Yves Saint Laurent is our clear winner when it comes to lipstick.

5. Yves Rocher - Eco-Friendly Choice - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Sustainable packaging is used in many products

Made from primarily natural ingredients

Extensive product range

Cons

Some skincare products may be expensive

Why Pick Yves Rocher?

The French company Yves Rocher is our favorite for environmental sustainability . Certain products, such as eyeshadow palettes, have cardboard packaging instead of plastic .

With its extensive range, you can find beauty products from BB cream to nail polish to rejuvenating body products with essential oils. As they cater to all skin types, Yves Rocher is also one of the best makeup brands for sensitive skin.

Yves Rocher is one of the best clean makeup brands, as its products are largely made with natural ingredients. For example, their Go Green nail polish line comprises at least 76% natural ingredients per product and includes 28 colors, a base coat, oil elixir, and remover.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Yves Rocher?

Yves Rocher products are sometimes expensive, especially if you purchase skincare items. Credo Beauty has plenty of cheaper options if you’re on a budget.

Yves Rocher Ranking: 4.8/5

Overall Quality - 4.8/5

Yves Rocher combines natural ingredients with safe synthetics to create long-lasting, high-quality products in vivid color.

Cost - 4.7/5

Yves Rocher has many affordable makeup items, but some skincare products are expensive.

Variety - 4.9/5

With a complete range, including 27 eyeshadow colors, 24 shades of satin lipstick alone, and 28 colors of Go Green nail polish, Yves Rocher is an extensive, complete beauty line.

Summary

Yves Rocher is one of the best clean makeup brands in terms of sustainability, with its move to natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.

6. Dior - Best High-End Makeup Brand - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Elegant design, from packaging to the molds for compressed powder

Get red carpet ready with Dior Backstage

One of the most famous luxury makeup brands

Available in physical stores worldwide

Cons

Expensive products

Not focused on clean beauty

Why Pick Dior?

Dior is one of the best luxury makeup brands in the world. Its women’s beauty products look just as fantastic on your shelf as when you wear them , from perfumes to palettes. As some products were tested on a range of skin types, Dior is one of the best makeup brands for sensitive skin.

The best of the best is their Dior Backstage line, inspired by runway fashion shows and designed to make you feel like a professional makeup artist. It includes lip palettes with buildable matte, glossy, and satin finishes and a waterproof highlighter that brightens skin.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Dior?

Dior beauty products are not budget-friendly, thanks to being among the most prestigious brands in the world. Try Credo Beauty for an extensive range of cosmetics brands to fit all budgets.

Dior Ranking: 4.7/5

Overall Quality - 4.9/5

Dior’s luxury beauty products are famous for quality, including their Dior Backstage line and makeup designed to last up to 24 hours. Their popularity not only makes Dior a famous designer brand, but also one of the best drugstore makeup brands.

Cost - 4/5

Cost is where Dior loses some of its standing, as it is among the most expensive designer brands in the beauty industry.

Variety - 4.9/5

With 27 foundation shades to suit all skin colors, over 30 lipstick shades, and more, Dior encompasses most complexions and preferences. Dior’s perfumes also include men’s and women’s fragrances.

Summary

Dior is a fantastic luxury brand for amateur makeup artists. With a vast range and quality that includes a fashion show-inspired line and beautiful packaging, you can feel like a star any day.

7. Spencer Barnes - Best Plumping Lip Gloss - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Science-backed products

Cumulative anti-aging benefits with repeated use

Ships worldwide

Cons

Clinical trial reference not provided

Why Pick Spencer Barnes?

Spencer Barnes goes beyond makeup with its firming face, neck, eye, and lip wands . The brand claims that clinical studies show significant improvement in wrinkles and sagging.

Spencer Barnes’ one makeup product is the Double The Plump Lip Plump and Sculpt lip gloss. Available in two pink shades, it increases blood flow to your lips and may have cumulative effects . A study on another topical treatment containing hyaluronic acid and antioxidants found significant firming after 60 days.

Hyaluronic acid, a naturally-occurring substance, promotes collagen production by restoring connective tissue volume . The antioxidants protect cells and tissues against damage [1].

Who Shouldn’t Pick Spencer Barnes?

Spencer Barnes’ firming wands contain hydrolyzed wheat protein, which may be unsafe if you have a wheat allergy.

Spencer Barnes Ranking: 4.7/5

Overall Quality - 4.9/5

With evidence-based, wrinkle-smoothing ingredients, Spencer Barnes may top the list of your best beauty secrets.

Cost - 4.7/5

At $52 for the lip gloss and more than $80 for their firming wands, Spencer Barnes is within the range of a luxury brand.

Variety - 4.5/5

Spencer Barnes products are limited to eye, face, and neck firming wands and plumping lip gloss in two colors.

Summary

Spencer Barnes is one of Hollywood’s best kept secrets. It offers a unique offering of firming wands and lip gloss, with cumulative effects potentially making all the difference.

8. Elizabeth Arden - Best Makeup Brand for Women Over 40 - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros

Anti-aging ingredients inside makeup

Addresses a range of needs, so is one of the best makeup brands for sensitive skin

Spreads well for full coverage and minimal caking

Some products last up to 24 hours

Cons

Not suitable for younger women and girls

Why Pick Elizabeth Arden?

Elizabeth Arden is among the best makeup brands for women over 40. With mature color and designs, it’s one of the best drugstore makeup brands for women who want to look like CEOs, not college students.

Some makeup items even contain anti-aging ingredients. For example, the Flawless Finish foundation includes hyaluronic acid, antioxidant vitamins, and ceramide . Ceramides can help prevent age spots, redness, dryness, and degraded skin cell integrity [2].

Who Shouldn’t Pick Elizabeth Arden?

Elizabeth Arden’s designs and colors may not suit younger women. Fenty Beauty and Credo Beauty are the best makeup brands for young customers.

Elizabeth Arden Ranking: 4.6/5

Overall Quality - 4.7/5

Elizabeth Arden’s products spread well, feature vivid colors, and contain beneficial anti-aging ingredients.

Cost - 4.5/5

Elizabeth Arden’s makeup is generally mid-range, but skin care products can cost over $100.

Variety - 4.6/5

Elizabeth Arden is one of the best makeup brands for mature tastes, with its range of colors and designs.

Summary

The Elizabeth Arden range is perfect for women over 40, with clinically-proven anti-aging ingredients and sophisticated color.

9. Avon - Best Variety - Ranking 4.5/5

Pros

A vast range of product styles

Many affordable options

Available worldwide

Cons

Mixed reviews of product quality

Far less emphasis on clean beauty

Why Pick Avon?

Avon is the brand for makeup enthusiasts who pride themselves on their extensive collection. You can curate your unique style with lines including the natural-looking Avon True Color, sparkling Glimmer, and fun Creme Shop. Many makeup items match drugstore brand prices, too.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Avon?

If clean beauty is your priority, Avon may not be for you, as there is no emphasis on natural ingredients. Consider Credo Beauty instead, with its budget-friendly yet extensive range of the best clean makeup brands.

Avon Ranking: 4.5/5

Overall Quality - 4/5

The Avon brand’s products receive mixed reviews online regarding quality, with some customers switching to the best drugstore makeup brands they could find. There is also little emphasis on “clean” makeup.

Cost - 4.9/5

Avon stocks many affordable makeup items and regularly runs special offers including get-one-free deals.

Variety - 4.9/5

With a vast range of product types under several Avon brands, it’s our top choice for variety.

Summary

Avon is among the best makeup brands for variety, with several brands rolled into one that encompass a range of style preferences.

How to Choose the Best Makeup Brands

Ethics, variety, skin tone, and price are essential when choosing the best makeup brands.

Ingredients

The best makeup brands have high ingredient standards. Choose vibrant, long-lasting colors , preferably from a cosmetics company that ranks among the best clean makeup brands. They should also feature ingredients with benefits including antioxidant support.

Product Variety

Many of the best makeup brands contain a wide enough range of products to complete your beauty collection themselves, so your makeup routine does not need to include several brands.

Inclusive Shades

A makeup line should have products that match a diverse range of skin tones. Even if your shade is commonly represented, it’s best to reward inclusive businesses.

Sustainability

Consider the environmental and social impacts of your spending habits by choosing from the best clean makeup brands, which have cruelty-free products and sustainability policies.

Affordability

Some of the most fantastic makeup brands include products under $20 each, so you don’t need to take out a small loan every time your stash needs replenishing. In fact, some companies we review in this article are comparable to the best drugstore makeup brands regarding price.

Is Natural Makeup Better for Your Skin?

Yes, the best makeup brands often feature natural products for good reasons. Beneficial plant extracts, such as those with antioxidant properties, star in the best natural makeup brands . There are no harmful artificial chemicals, which frequently have hormone-disrupting effects.

The best clean makeup brands may still include synthetic ingredients, but these are usually safe.

Endocrine Disruptors

The best natural makeup brands avoid all endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), which affect hormone function. They can damage our reproductive health, metabolism, and nervous system, and even worsen immune disorders such as asthma . For this reason, we looked for those in the makeup industry who prioritize clean beauty [3].

What Do I Need As Basic Makeup Essentials?

Basic makeup generally requires the following products:

Primer; the best makeup brands sell formulations suitable for sensitive skin

suitable for sensitive skin A foundation that provides full coverage

that provides full coverage Blush or bronzer

Eyeshadow in neutral or earthy tones

A black or brown eyeliner

Mascara

Lip gloss or lipstick

For a minimalist routine, you can simply apply a tinted moisturizer, one shade of eyeshadow or eyeliner, mascara, and lip tint.

Is Primer Necessary for Makeup?

Yes, for all-day wear. Professional makeup artists, beauty editors, and many home users apply primer to hold makeup to the skin for more extended periods. You may want to search for the best makeup brands for sensitive skin too, if you need to wear it all day.

How Do You Find Out Your Foundation Shade?

Some of the best makeup brands, including Exa Beauty and Fenty Beauty, have online quizzes to help you choose the right foundation shade.

What Is the Secret to Glowing Skin?

A quality highlighter will give you a glowing look and make you feel like a makeup artist. Additionally, the best clean makeup brands have antioxidant ingredients to support skin, connective tissue, and blood vessel integrity for a natural glow [1].

Is It OK to Wear Makeup Every Day?

Even the best clean makeup brands require a thorough cleansing, but you can wear makeup daily. The best makeup brands we review here feature antioxidant-rich cleansers and quality makeup removers.

Common FAQs

Here are common questions customers have about the best makeup brands.

Which Brand of Makeup Is Best?

Credo Beauty tops the list of best makeup brands. It sells a vast, inclusive range of the best natural makeup brands, with clean ingredients and a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

What Is High-End Makeup?

High-end makeup, or luxury makeup, is more expensive thanks to their higher-quality ingredients and status as designer brands, often through an association with a celebrity makeup artist.

Which Makeup Brand Is Most Expensive?

The most expensive makeup brand we reviewed in this article is Dior . However, other brands’ luxury makeup products can cost even more. Some lipsticks by Chrisian Louboutin can set you back $90 each!

Ranking Methodology Explained

How did we choose the best makeup brands? Quality, cost, and variety all play essential roles.

Overall Quality

The highest-quality makeup products feature predominantly natural ingredients, which spread well, contain vivid color, and last for hours. Color and longevity of the best clean makeup brands should be equal to (or better than) conventional products.

Cost

The best makeup brands have affordable products to ensure accessibility to all potential customers reading this review.

Variety

Having one go-to beauty store for all your makeup products is far more convenient. The best makeup brands cater to all makeup lovers’ skin tones and favorite colors, too.

The Best Makeup Brands: Final Thoughts

The best makeup brands feature skin color inclusivity, predominantly natural ingredients, and a price range that won’t burn a hole in your pocket . Their makeup products should also feature high-quality, long-lasting colors that will remain on your face for hours.

Overall, Credo Beauty tops our list of the best makeup brands , thanks to its high standards in clean beauty, sustainability, and visibility of women- and BIPOC-led businesses.

