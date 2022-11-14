ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Monday:

Bonus Match 5

04-21-23-24-39, Bonus: 29

(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-nine)

Cash4Life

04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3

(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-1-8

(five, three, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-6-0

(four, two, six, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

2-0-9-4-0

(two, zero, nine, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-4-5-5

(seven, three, four, five, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 59,000,000

