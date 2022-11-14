Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Start Up Chippewa Valley Week returns for its 5th year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 5th year, the largest entrepreneurship event in the region is looking to inspire and support local entrepreneurs. Colab is hosting Start Up Chippewa Valley Week which runs through November 18th. With over two dozen community businesses and organizations participating, there are numerous events...
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to the community
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Festmeister and Festmeisterin of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls presented $20,000 in donations to the community. More than 40 community groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Sept. The checks were...
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center Events
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is entering a busy holiday season. Monica Frederick, Director of Development for the Pablo Center, talks about some upcoming performances. Performances include “Fiddler on the Roof” November 22-23, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra November 29, and Danú: An Emerald...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Male Chorus Holiday Concert
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Male Chorus presents, “Carols at Christmas”, Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 door. Those under 18 get in free. Tickets are...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona holiday events
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club is offering some holiday events for the community. The Shine A Light fundraiser for the Altoona Lion’s Club honors that someone special in your life or in remembrance of someone who has passed. You can purchase colored lights in honor or...
WEAU-TV 13
Registration open for Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, residents and commercial businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts are invited to decorate the exteriors of their home or business for the chance to win “bragging rights” as one of the “best decorated spots.” Categories to be judged include; Best Use of Lights, Most Entertaining, Most Creative Theme, and Judges Choice. Winners will be chosen for both residential and commercial entries. A map showing all the participating homes and businesses will be available, allowing everyone to have an opportunity to see the Parade of Lights.
WEAU-TV 13
Volunteers donating blankets to ECASD, upcoming blanket making events
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This is the 6th year of volunteers making fleece tied blankets for the Eau Claire Area School District. The first five years of the event, volunteers donated 576 blankets, according to a volunteer. The volunteer says there are two blanket making events this year, scheduled...
WEAU-TV 13
MEALS ON WHEELS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Meals on Wheels delivery people and volunteers for the Sunshine Award. They take care of the delivery of the meals to elderly and homebound and they check on their well-being at the same time. I wish I could give each volunteer an individual award but unfortunately, I can’t. Please recognize this organization.
WEAU-TV 13
Need for rental assistance still high in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To help people impacted by the pandemic, federal dollars went to states across the country to fund rental assistance programs. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) helped people in the Badger State pay their rent. A second round of funding started in 2021, and it’s still helping Wisconsinites.
WEAU-TV 13
The Chippewa Valley Carolers want you to join them in singing holiday tunes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow beginning to fall the holidays seem to be right around the corner and the Chippewa Valley Carolers are looking for people to help spread some cheer. For the third year in a row the Chippewa Valley Carolers will be heading to nursing homes,...
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathon Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
WEAU-TV 13
MATT CADMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give Matt Cadman a Sunshine Award. Matt exemplifies the Sunshine Award in the way he treats others and helps the community. He is a member of the local Lions Club in Ridgeland. He is a member of the Ridgeland fair board and also volunteers time to help youth learn hunter safety with the local DNR group. He is a kind and generous friend and a beloved man.
WEAU-TV 13
Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County provides gifts to children during the holidays
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County non-profit aims to make sure children have presents to unwarp during the holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County gifts kids within the county new books, toys clothes, hygiene products, and more. Anyone can submit an application and the only...
WEAU-TV 13
MANDY VIZER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As I end my time working at Walmart Supercenter in Chippewa Falls, I feel it is important to recognize Mandy Vizer. Mandy was the best CSM that I’ve worked with in my 17 years at Walmart and it was truly an honor and a privilege to have had her as a supervisor. She is a credit to Walmart and she is a great worker. Please give Mandy Vizer the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
Stand in the Light Memory Choir
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding a Fall concert called, “In My Life”. People in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers come together to share their love of music. The concert is Thursday,...
WISN
Eau Claire hunter bags 10-point buck during bow season
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. — An Eau Claire hunter bagged a buck this bow season that he believes might set a new record. "I was honestly speechless. I didn't know what to think," Bobby Pagel told WQOW-TV. He brought down the massive 10-point-buck on Nov. 5 on his dad's...
Volume One
Yoga-na Want to See This Storybook E.C. Cottage With a Big Secret
Ever wish you has a yoga room in your house? This stone cottage just outside Eau Claire has one — wow, does it ever! — plus three bedrooms, a lower level art and pottery studio, and three wooded acres along Otter Creek — including walking trails and a labyrinth.
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in area high schools faced off Wednesday morning in the 3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl. The event took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The Challenge Bowl is a quiz bowl style tournament for students to compete against other schools on their financial and investment knowledge.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
