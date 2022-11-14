CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, residents and commercial businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts are invited to decorate the exteriors of their home or business for the chance to win “bragging rights” as one of the “best decorated spots.” Categories to be judged include; Best Use of Lights, Most Entertaining, Most Creative Theme, and Judges Choice. Winners will be chosen for both residential and commercial entries. A map showing all the participating homes and businesses will be available, allowing everyone to have an opportunity to see the Parade of Lights.

