Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
u.today

Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Here's What's Happening

crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $250K in 2023 According to Tim Draper

Tim Draper, a billionaire venture capitalist, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) can still reach $250K in 2023 despite recent events regarding FTX. According to blockchain investor Tim Draper, the success of BTC should not be largely affected by what happened with FTX. He had previously predicted that BTC could reach $250,000...
securities.io

Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
thecoinrise.com

El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao

According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
Markets Insider

FTX is investigating 'abnormal transactions' of customer funds after the crypto platform filed for bankruptcy: report

Crypto exchange FTX is investigating abnormal transactions of customer funds after a potential hack. Analysts said hundreds of millions were withdrawn from FTX, the Financial Times reported. The trading platform filed for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned on Friday. Bankrupt crypto exchange platform FTX was examining abnormal transactions after...

