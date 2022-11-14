BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was killed and set on fire near an alleyway in East Baltimore in October is still searching for answers, according to authorities.Officers found the body of Bernard Stein III, 35, near the back of a vacant lot near the 1000 block of East 20th Street, according to authorities.Stein was dead at the time that they found him, police said.First responders concealed his body with a white sheet as they gathered evidence of the grisly crime.According to reports, Stein was bound with a plastic bag over his head.One witness who declined to speak...

