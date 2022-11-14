ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS News

Man killed in shooting at restaurant in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:42 p.m. at Dino's Restaurant, a Greek restaurant on the 2000 block of Orleans Street, where they found a man shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating the shooting of a man in northwest Baltimore. Officers say they were called to a hospital for a shooting victim that had walked in. Police say they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man set on fire in East Baltimore asks public for help finding his killer

BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was killed and set on fire near an alleyway in East Baltimore in October is still searching for answers, according to authorities.Officers found the body of Bernard Stein III, 35, near the back of a vacant lot near the 1000 block of East 20th Street, according to authorities.Stein was dead at the time that they found him, police said.First responders concealed his body with a white sheet as they gathered evidence of the grisly crime.According to reports, Stein was bound with a plastic bag over his head.One witness who declined to speak...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Drunken driver slams into MDTA police car, injuring officer, authorities say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested early Wednesday after authorities said the drunken driver crashed his car into a Maryland Transportation Authority Police cruiser. Herman Rock, 53, faces a number of charges including driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police said just before midnight...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIDEO: $2,000 reward offered for information, arrest in assault and robbery

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's a $2,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of people involved in an assault along Mt. Royal Avenue last month. The video shows a man in a white hoodie and a woman with lighter-colored hair. In the video, the pair shoved a woman to the ground and took items from her, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MSP: Man shot, burned in 2021 Kent County homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help as homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of a man following a house fire last year in Kent County. Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington...
KENT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two correctional officers and several inmates taken to hospital after vehicle crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident that left two correctional officers and several inmates injured in east Baltimore, said the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC). Spokesman Mark Vernarelli of MDPSC, states that both correctional officers and multiple inmates were taken to local...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

SVU detectives charge Parkville man with rape

PARKVILLE, MD—A Parkville man has been arrested and charged with rape and other offenses, police said on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 34-year-old Evan Martin with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, drug distribution, and other assault charges.
PARKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore’s Eastern District. At around 2:22 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. At this time there are no suspects in this case and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

