Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Star in Gritty First Teaser for ‘1923’
Yellowstone fans are gearing up to meet a new generation of the Dutton family. Following Sunday night’s (Nov. 13) Season 5 premiere of the hit show, Paramount+ released a teaser for 1923, where fans got their first glimpse of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the new family leaders.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s new movie, ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ will find him teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Complex
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed
Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
EW.com
Channing Tatum launches a male-stripping empire in Magic Mike's Last Dance trailer
Channing Tatum is putting the magic back in Mike one last time. The trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance is packed with everything you probably expected: lap-dances, a bunch of shirtless hunks on stage doing the worm, and a bit of stripping in a see-through white shirt under ceiling sprinklers. We're not complaining.
Chrissy Metz to Star in James Patterson Detective Drama Help Me Rhonda in Her First Post-This Is Us TV Role
The future of Chrissy Metz‘s TV career is no longer a mystery. The actress, who wrapped her six-season run as This Is Us‘ Kate Pearson in May, will next star in Help Me Rhonda, a small-screen adaptation of James Patterson’s 2 Sisters Detective Agency novel, Deadline reports. The show has been given a script plus penalty commitment by NBCUniversal. Metz will play “brash public defender” Rhonda Bird, who reluctantly reopens her late father’s private detective agency alongside her estranged teenage sister Barbara Ann “Baby” Bird. “While helping their father’s former clients, they uncover the truth about who their father really was,” the...
Collider
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
