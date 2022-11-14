ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
GOBankingRates

8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
WBRE

5 ways to save money on holiday shopping this season

This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them.
CNET

Black Friday Store Hours 2022: When Do Target, Walmart and Other Stores Open?

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, it falls on Nov. 25. It's often marked by door-busting sales designed to entice shoppers looking for holiday gifts. But it's also been marked by chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.

