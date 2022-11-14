Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’
Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
EW.com
Channing Tatum launches a male-stripping empire in Magic Mike's Last Dance trailer
Channing Tatum is putting the magic back in Mike one last time. The trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance is packed with everything you probably expected: lap-dances, a bunch of shirtless hunks on stage doing the worm, and a bit of stripping in a see-through white shirt under ceiling sprinklers. We're not complaining.
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
Tom Cruise Used One Of His Own Planes In Top Gun: Maverick's Final Scene
Nearly 40 years after Tom Cruise flew into our hearts with 1986's "Top Gun," its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," has proven that there is still plenty of fuel in the tank for audiences to enjoy. Released during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, the film, which follows Pete Maverick (Tom Cruise) returning to the Top Gun program in order to train a new crop of pilots for a dangerous mission, became a record-breaking juggernaut at the box office. Upon its opening weekend, the film earned over $160 million, becoming the most successful film to open during Memorial Day weekend, besting the previous record-holder, "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (via Deadline). "Maverick" would go on to become the year's current highest-grossing title (via Variety) with a worldwide box office gross of over $1.4 billion (via Box Office Mojo). On top of that, the film was lauded by critics and audiences alike, boasting a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie
He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
Taika Waititi and Daniel Craig Made Everyone Real Thirsty … for Vodka
When you think about iconic directing combinations, you think of actors and directors who love to collaborate. Or you think of who you’d like to see work together. And while I’d love for Taika Waititi and Daniel Craig to work together, this isn’t exactly what I thought would happen first.
Hot Package: Jonah Hill Sets Next Directing Gig With Secret Project ‘Outcome’, Keanu Reeves To Star
EXCLUSIVE: Here is a package that studios are expected to feast on before the Thanksgiving holiday: Deadline is hearing that Jonah Hill is attached to direct the film Outcome, with Keanu Reeves attached to star. Hill also co-wrote script with Ezra Woods. Hill’s Strong Baby banner is producing. Hill’s...
‘Empire of Light': Olivia Colman Romances Michael Ward in New Trailer for Sam Mendes Drama (Video)
Searchlight Pictures has debuted the theatrical trailer for writer/director Sam Mendes’ new film “Empire of Light.” The first teaser, released on August 24, focused on Toby Jones waxing poetically about the visual science of film. This trailer, however, is more plot-specific, highlighting the core romance between Olivia Colman (Oscar winner for “The Favourite” in 2018) and Michael Ward (winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award and turning 25 this Friday).
AdWeek
Daniel Craig Saves His Sweetest Moves for a Belvedere Spot Directed by Taika Waititi
Throughout his extensive career, Daniel Craig has stoically (and stylishly) battled terrorist organizations, solved complicated murders and even faced off with extraterrestrial beings in Cowboys and Aliens. Suffice to say, he has become one of the enduring faces of the action genre, seemingly all too prepared for a moment of drama and intrigue.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lines up lead role in A Quiet Place spinoff
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has lined up a lead role in the A Quiet Place franchise. The actor, best known for playing Eddie Munson in the Netflix show's fourth season, is in talks to join A Quiet Place: Day One, according to Deadline. While not much about the plot...
This Christmas — release date, cast, plot, first look, and all about the new festive movie
This Christmas is a festive feelgood movie arriving on Sky Cinema and stars Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario.
ComicBook
Blumhouse Merging With James Wan's Atomic Monster for Huge Horror Movie Production Company
In a surprise move, Jason Blum's Blumhouse production company, the home of Insidious, The Purge, and Get Out, is set to merge with filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster, the producers of Malignant, Lights Out, and the upcoming M3GAN. The New York Times brings word of the two companies joining forces, revealing that Wan will go on to "hold a substantial ownership stake in Blumhouse," with the company maintaining its relationship with Universal Pictures (with their current distribution deal expiring in summer 2024) while Atomic Monster will become a label of Blumhouse. Wan will also continue to produce the franchises that he has set up at Warner Bros. which includes The Conjuring movies and Aquaman.
‘Deadpool 3’: Everything to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Reunion Movie
A marvelous reunion. Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. The Canada native revealed that his pal would join him in a comedic announcement video in September 2022. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said in the clip. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”
UK Actor Aims To Make History In Bollywood
When UK-based personal trainer to the stars Richard John Lovatt began training Bollywood clients in 2014, he never imagined that it would catapult him into Bollywood roles of his own. Even more surprising for him was the offer to play the starring role in a new Bollywood film, an achievement that would be a first for a foreigner and non-native Hindi speaker.The short documentary, Rich in Bollywood, directed by Nicolas Lévesque, chronicles Lovatt's journey from personal trainer to Bollywood star on the rise, which started with his first work trip to India."I got flown over there in 2014 to train...
Collider
Lionsgate Acquires 'Streets of Rage' Film Adaptation From 'John Wick' Writer
Lionsgate has acquired the feature film adaptation of the hit '90s video game Streets of Rage. The adaptation was originally announced back in April when John Wick writer Derek Kolstad was announced to be writing the film. This news of a big company like Lionsgate acquiring the film gives fans of the game hope that the film will be coming sooner rather than later.
Comments / 0