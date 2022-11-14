Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
WMTW
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Ellsworth American
Cold case haunted investigators for years
HANCOCK — Maine State Police detectives on Nov. 9, thanks to help from a private genetic laboratory in Woodlands, Texas, charged a Gouldsboro man in a 26-year-old cold case involving sexual assaults and break-ins dating to the mid- to late-’90s in Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin. Detective Dana Austin,...
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
WPFO
Search for wanted suspect leads to drug bust in Penobscot County
GREENBUSH (WGME) -- A search for a wanted suspect led police to a significant drug bust in Greenbush last Friday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home in Greenbush to try and find a wanted suspect. When the arrived, they saw some run to the back of the home.
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
foxbangor.com
Threats to schools in Maine believed to be a hoax
STATEWIDE– Police are trying to find those responsible for a series of threats this morning that impacted schools around the state. Authorities received reports of active shooter situations at several schools, but they quickly announced they believed the threats were all part of a hoax. We’re told the threats...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
WGME
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
WGME
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0