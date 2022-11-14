ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, ME

B98.5

Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop

After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CLINTON, ME
wabi.tv

1 killed in Corinth crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
CORINTH, ME
WMTW

Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over

CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
CORINTH, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires

UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
UNION, ME
Ellsworth American

Cold case haunted investigators for years

HANCOCK — Maine State Police detectives on Nov. 9, thanks to help from a private genetic laboratory in Woodlands, Texas, charged a Gouldsboro man in a 26-year-old cold case involving sexual assaults and break-ins dating to the mid- to late-’90s in Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin. Detective Dana Austin,...
GOULDSBORO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth

This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Threats to schools in Maine believed to be a hoax

STATEWIDE– Police are trying to find those responsible for a series of threats this morning that impacted schools around the state. Authorities received reports of active shooter situations at several schools, but they quickly announced they believed the threats were all part of a hoax. We’re told the threats...
BREWER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel

CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
CAMDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
WGME

City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub

BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday

How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
BANGOR, ME
