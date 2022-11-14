ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Shores, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

American Airlines plans to hire 700 new employees in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines is seeking to hire more than 700 new employees in Miami, which includes about 600 reservations positions in the first half of 2023 and more than 100 positions for customer service roles at the airport. As of 2022, the airline has hired more than 2,000...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Who Determines Where Casket Is Buried?

(WSVN) - When her husband passed away, she wanted to bury him in Broward County, but his daughter flew him to Maryland to be buried. Who controls the casket? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. This summer, Mary lost her husband Walter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami

(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale

Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount

He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy