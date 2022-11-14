Read full article on original website
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney diseaseMindbodylifestyle.orgMiami, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WSVN-TV
Friend, coach speak out after former Gulliver Prep football star dies in UVA shooting
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - As the suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia faced a judge and a community continues to mourn the deaths of three student athletes, those who knew a victim from South Florida opened up about their loss. D’Sean Perry, a Miami native and...
Mario Cristobal Has Blunt Message For Parents Of Miami Players
Over the past few weeks, a handful of mean-spirited tweets directed at University of Miami assistant coaches were sent by parents of players in the football program. The most recent incident came shortly after Miami's blowout win against Georgia Tech last week. In a tweet that's now been ...
Hurricanes Await Final Decision From Top Recruit Sam M’Pemba
Sam M’Pemba announced his college announcement date.
WSVN-TV
Former Gulliver Prep football star among dead in University of Virginia shooting
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida football standout is among three students who were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia that led to the arrest of another student. D’Sean Perry, a graduate of Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, was among the victims in Sunday night’s shooting...
WSVN-TV
American Airlines plans to hire 700 new employees in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines is seeking to hire more than 700 new employees in Miami, which includes about 600 reservations positions in the first half of 2023 and more than 100 positions for customer service roles at the airport. As of 2022, the airline has hired more than 2,000...
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
'This is for the city': Boynton Beach football gets historic playoff win on late field goal
BOYNTON BEACH – Lions, Tigers, and . . . who needs Bears?. Boynton Beach rallied from 13 points down, defeating King’s Academy 29-26 in the program’s first-ever home playoff victory in Monday night’s regional quarterfinals. In a game that looked like it had runaway-train potential for...
WSVN-TV
Who Determines Where Casket Is Buried?
(WSVN) - When her husband passed away, she wanted to bury him in Broward County, but his daughter flew him to Maryland to be buried. Who controls the casket? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. This summer, Mary lost her husband Walter.
WSVN-TV
Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami
(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
miamionthecheap.com
Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale
Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
Mysuncoast.com
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Atlantic football turns to St. Thomas Aquinas after playoff win over Plantation
DELRAY BEACH — The Atlantic Eagles took care of home field and beat the Plantation Colonels 34-12 on Monday night in the first round of the Class 3M playoffs. With the win, the Eagles will now take on St. Thomas Aquinas, who is 10-0 on the season and blew out Coconut Creek by 45 points in the first round.
floridapolitics.com
Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount
He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
WSVN-TV
‘Supply is not meeting demand’: Feeding South Florida CEO details 2022 holiday season challenges
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just over a week away, many families find themselves struggling financially this holiday season. A South Florida food bank has also been affected. 7News cameras on Wednesday captured volunteers at Feeding South Florida’s warehouse in Pembroke Park as they wrapped and boxed up...
Palm Beach County high school football: Live scores from FHSAA first round playoff games
It's officially win or go home for Palm Beach County football programs!. Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the opening round of the FHSAA state playoffs. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area on Thursday and Friday nights. Recent:Jupiter boys golf captures...
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
WSVN-TV
Enjoy yoga on the water with Floatga in Fort Lauderdale
There are all sorts of yoga out there — aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio? Aka Floatga!. The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over, the real fun begins. This yoga...
