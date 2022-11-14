Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train Sunday in Bellingham

A pedestrian died after being hit by an Amtrak train Sunday, Nov. 13, in Bellingham, BNSF Railway confirmed Monday afternoon in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

At about 7:45 p.m. Amtrak train 519 “came into contact” with an individual who was “trespassing on the tracks,” according to Amtrak Public Relations Manager Olivia Irvin.

Amtrak confirmed the incident happened 1.4 miles north of Bellingham Station near Boulevard Park.

There were no reported injuries to the 143 passengers or crew onboard and Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, Irvin told The Herald.

An investigation showed that the train conductor attempted an emergency stop of the train when he saw someone on the tracks but the train was unable to come to a full stop before colliding with the person, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in an email to The Herald.

The name of the deceased person was not released Monday evening as the next of kin had not yet been notified, according to Murphy.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to reduce tragedies by emphasizing the dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings, according to Irvin.

Here are some tips for pedestrians to remember around train tracks from Operation Lifesaver :

▪ Always expect a train — freight trains do not run on set schedules. Trains run on any track in any direction at any time.

▪ Remember that trains can’t swerve out of the way.

▪ Remember physics: the average freight train weighs 12 million pounds.

▪ Don’t ignore warnings, such as flashing lights, bells and gates that activate when trains approach.

▪ Beware of the optical illusion that trains appear to be moving much slower than they actually are.

▪ Always watch for a second train.

▪ Remember that train tracks are private property and walking on them is trespassing.

▪ Railroad bridges and tunnels are not safe, convenient ways to get to recreation areas.

For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org .