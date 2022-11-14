ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train Sunday in Bellingham

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGGIh_0jAMcOQG00

A pedestrian died after being hit by an Amtrak train Sunday, Nov. 13, in Bellingham, BNSF Railway confirmed Monday afternoon in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

At about 7:45 p.m. Amtrak train 519 “came into contact” with an individual who was “trespassing on the tracks,” according to Amtrak Public Relations Manager Olivia Irvin.

Amtrak confirmed the incident happened 1.4 miles north of Bellingham Station near Boulevard Park.

There were no reported injuries to the 143 passengers or crew onboard and Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, Irvin told The Herald.

An investigation showed that the train conductor attempted an emergency stop of the train when he saw someone on the tracks but the train was unable to come to a full stop before colliding with the person, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in an email to The Herald.

The name of the deceased person was not released Monday evening as the next of kin had not yet been notified, according to Murphy.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to reduce tragedies by emphasizing the dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings, according to Irvin.

Here are some tips for pedestrians to remember around train tracks from Operation Lifesaver :

▪ Always expect a train — freight trains do not run on set schedules. Trains run on any track in any direction at any time.

▪ Remember that trains can’t swerve out of the way.

▪ Remember physics: the average freight train weighs 12 million pounds.

▪ Don’t ignore warnings, such as flashing lights, bells and gates that activate when trains approach.

▪ Beware of the optical illusion that trains appear to be moving much slower than they actually are.

▪ Always watch for a second train.

▪ Remember that train tracks are private property and walking on them is trespassing.

▪ Railroad bridges and tunnels are not safe, convenient ways to get to recreation areas.

For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcom-news.com

Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
EVERETT, WA
whatcomtalk.com

WDRC Offers a Safe Space for City of Bellingham Complaints

The WDRC’s Safe Spaces Program was created to provide another access point for community members to make a complaint due to concerns about the City of Bellingham’s services, or their experience interacting with or within the City of Bellingham. In recognition that barriers to direct communication between community members and the City of Bellingham do exist, the program provides an avenue for those who feel unable, unwilling, or previously unsuccessful in bringing their complaint directly to the City of Bellingham. The program is intended to supplement (not replace) the existing complaint programs within City of Bellingham departments.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Man wanted for high-speed RV chase arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man wanted for leading Bellingham Police on a high-speed chase with his RV last month has been arrested and faces new charges. Lt. Claudia Murphy says Marco Montoya Salinas demanded fentanyl pills then beat a woman at a residence on Texas Street on Sunday, November 13th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm

Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
EVERETT, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
everettpost.com

New PUD North County Office Coming To Arlington

Snohomish County PUD has started construction on a new North County Community Office complex in Arlington. The complex is slated to open for customers and PUD staff by mid-2024, replacing the aging 1950s era Stanwood and Arlington PUD community offices. The new community office will be located along 59th Avenue,...
ARLINGTON, WA
koxe.com

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure

Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
119
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy