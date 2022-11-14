Students who heckled Ann Coulter at Cornell event could face discipline



O fficials at Cornell University said any student who was involved in shouting down a campus lecture by conservative commentator Ann Coulter last week could face discipline.

Last week, Coulter — a prominent conservative commentator, author, and Cornell alum — was shouted down by a group of protesters who objected to her presence, but the university said it is prepared to discipline students who partook in the disruption.

"Attendees were apprised at the beginning of the event that anyone preventing another’s ability to speak or be heard would be in violation of university policy and subject to removal and/or referral to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards," the vice president of university relations, Joel Malina, said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner . "The event was interrupted by attendees playing loud music and sound effects, and shouting profanities. Eight college-age individuals were removed from the auditorium following Cornell protocols. All Cornell students among the disrupters will be referred for conduct violations."



Video of the event shows protesters loudly shouting and blowing whistles, drowning out any attempt by Coulter to continue her planned lecture.

The event, which was hosted by conservative organizations Network of Enlightened Women and Leadership Institute, was slated to last a full hour but was cut short due to the disruptions. Coulter ultimately left the auditorium after 20 minutes, saying she was "so proud of my alma mater."

The university apologized to Coulter for the disruption, saying the protesters' behavior "does not reflect the university’s values."

“Cornell is committed to academic excellence and a core belief that learning flourishes in an environment where diverse ideas are presented and debated without hindrance. We are deeply disappointed that attendees at a campus event rudely and repeatedly disrupted a talk Wednesday evening by conservative commentator Ann Coulter ’84," Malina said. "Cornell apologizes to Ms. Coulter and all members of the audience who hoped to hear her remarks. The inappropriate behavior displayed by disrupters does not reflect the university’s values.”