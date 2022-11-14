Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas Community Education to host chili making class on November 16th
El DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community Education is hosting a Chili making class on November 16, 2022. Attendees can “Learn to cook a hearty and delicious chili to warm you up on these cold days to come!”. The class will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30...
myarklamiss.com
Murphy Arts District to host its November MAD Farmers Market on November 19th
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado, Ark. is hosting their November date of the MAD Farmers Market on November 19, 2022. The event will be happening from 8 AM to 11 AM on Saturday. The farmers market will be hosted in the MAD...
myarklamiss.com
A Magical Cirque Christmas happening November 18 in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A Magical Cirque Christmas is coming to El Dorado, Ark., this Friday, November 18, 2022. The show comes from MagicSpace Entertainment as part of its national tour and features “jaw-dropping magic, big laughs, holiday music, and stunning acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure.”
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman
WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
myarklamiss.com
Holiday Light Extravaganza to take place in Smackover starting November 18th
SMACKOVER, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources’ Oil Field Park is lit up with the sights and sounds of Christmas each holiday season and it is starting up again soon this 2022 season. A variety of lights and music are set up for excitement for the community.
KNOE TV8
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
Lake Village, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the chilly day here in the ArkLaMiss, a little too cool for my tastes personally. The light breeze we had also added insult to injury. Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 30s near freezing temperatures, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas in south Arkansas actually fall to the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected to occur overnight into early tomorrow morning, so I suggest waking up a few minutes early to make sure you have time to defrost the car on the way to work/school.
Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?
Magnolia and Columbia County may be about to experience a boon in housing construction. Albemarle Corporation’s announcement last week that it will spend $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants provides the foundation for housing development. The company said the five-year project will draw...
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 16th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/16/2022) In general, the cool, dry conditions are likely to continue across the ArkLaMiss for the rest of the week. Temperatures are likely to stay below normal through the weekend and into the early half of Thanksgiving week. Areas of frost and freezing overnight temperatures...
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
advancemonticellonian.com
Lady Pirates invoke “sportsmanship rule” against Crossett
The Drew Central Lady Pirates became the first team to play under the newly installed shot clock at Drew Central Gymnasium on Tuesday night against Crossett. The 35-second shot clock was approved for use by the Arkansas Activities Association in 2020 to be implemented in the 2022-23 season. The shot...
magnoliareporter.com
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for November 7-14, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Ruperto Rodriguez / 1100 S Martin St, Lot 32, Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-78 / warrant on 11-10-22 Samuel Durden / Monticello, AR...
myarklamiss.com
Board of Directors propose tax millage increase for Union County Library System, fails on General Election Ballot
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Barton Library Board of Directors made a request to equalize the county’s library that would increase millage for property located outside El Dorado city limits. This proposal was approved by the Union County Quorum Court to place on the ballot for General Elections earlier this month. The proposal failed to pass, leaving residents concerned for the future of Union County’s Public Library System.
