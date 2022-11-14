Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
First snow accumulation of season for northeastern Siouxland
Parts of Siouxland, particularly in parts of Iowa, saw the first snow accumulations of the season on Monday.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.14.22: Salix Bank Robbery, Google Settlement, Winter Weather, and More
A suspect is behind bars accused of a bank robbery that took place early this afternoon in Salix. Sioux City Police pulled the suspect over and took him into custody. The investigation into the bank robbery continues. Update from the Sioux City Police Departmet (8:30 p.m.) The brother of a...
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
kscj.com
SALIX BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT CAPTURED QUICKLY
A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A BANK ROBBERY IN SALIX, IOWA AROUND NOON MONDAY. THE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE PIONEER BANK IN SALIX AND DEMANDED CASH, AND THEN FLED IN A VEHICLE THAT WAS SOON SPOTTED NORTHBOUND ON INTERSTATE 29. PURSUING OFFICERS STOPPED THE VEHICLE NEAR THE...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Charged with Assaulting Police Officer
A fight this past weekend led to the arrest of a Storm Lake man for assaulting a police officer. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to a fight in progress at 138 Mae Street at around 2am Sunday. Upon arrival, police heard screaming coming from the back of the residence, at which time police allegedly saw a man covered in blood. The man, identified as 23-year-old Harley Bucheli of Storm Lake, was detained by officers on scene.
