Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
WSC lists three builder’s remedy-approved projects in Santa Monica
Just months after rushing to capitalize on a legal loophole known as builder’s remedy in the city of Santa Monica, WSC Communities is looking to sell three of the development parcels it scored automatic approvals for, The Real Deal has learned. The firm, run by Scott Walter and Neil...
therealdeal.com
Cut and run: Mosaic looks to offload Park DTLA office campus
In a desperate attempt to tidy its books, Calabasas-based lender Mosaic Real Estate Investors has listed a Downtown L.A. office complex for less than 10 percent of its last appraised value. Mosaic Real Estate is looking to sell a 270,000-square-foot office complex at 261 South Figueroa Street for $2.95 million,...
therealdeal.com
Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
Onni Group has added extended-stay hotels to apartments under construction in Long Beach and Hollywood. The Vancouver-based developer will add the extended-stay suites to its apartment complexes at 200 North Long Beach and 6091 West Santa Monica boulevards, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, an extended-stay...
therealdeal.com
Top agent Aaron Kirman leaving Compass to launch Christie’s-powered shop
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 12:36 p.m.: Aaron Kirman, a top-ranked Los Angeles luxury agent, is leaving Compass, The Real Deal has learned. He is launching his own shop, Aaron Kirman Group, in partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate. At Compass, Kirman headed L.A’s top-ranked residential team by on-market deals, which...
therealdeal.com
Ratkovich JV scores $90M in energy and construction financing for West Harbor
Developers of a mile-long West Harbor shopping and dining destination along the San Pedro waterfront have broken ground after securing $90 million in financing. The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development began the 42-acre redevelopment project last month after closing on the construction loans, the Commercial Observer reported. The loans include...
therealdeal.com
Luxe rentals ramp up in suburban Glendale
A couple of projects have brought luxe rental prices to Glendale, a suburban city where. rents have been relatively reasonable for the pricey Los Angeles market. Median Glendale rents are about $2,100 for a one-bedroom apartment, a figure near the California state median, according to research from Zumper. But two Glendale projects offer prices on par with Laguna Beach, the Los Angeles/Orange County market’s most expensive town, where the median rent for a studio is $3,000 and a two-bedroom costs $5,925.
therealdeal.com
Schon Tepler and partner list Koreatown co-living development for $29M
A local development group is looking to cash out for $29 million on a six-story co-living project in Koreatown. But it’s not even finished yet. L.A.-based Schon Tepler is acting as the main project developer, property manager and broker; the other partner is Shawn Naim, a local investor who bought the site through an LLC in 2019 for $1.9 million, according to records. Naim remains the property owner.
therealdeal.com
Builder’s remedy moves inland to Hawaiian Gardens
Weeks after a flurry of so-called builder’s remedy project applications in Santa Monica set off a statewide frenzy, the previously obscure legal provision has now appeared in the small L.A. County city of Hawaiian Gardens. The project comes from Long Beach-based workforce housing developer Urban Pacific, which wants to...
therealdeal.com
Quintin Primo’s deal to buy the Broadway Trade Center is dead
Joel Schreiber’s plan to sell the Broadway Trade Center in Downtown L.A. to a group led by Capri Investment Group’s Quintin Primo is off, according to the building’s lender, Starwood Capital. “There is no viable sale with respect to this specific purchaser,” Starwood’s attorney said in a...
therealdeal.com
Developer leaks crude emails by Redondo Beach mayor
Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, a slow-growth mastermind in the South Bay city and beyond, has come under fire for crude emails about political rivals. The 65-year-old former airline crew chief who has drawn the line against overdevelopment and traffic in the coastal city is taking heat for crass emails between him and his supporters, the Los Angeles Times reported.
therealdeal.com
Hoag Hospital Irvine launches $1B expansion
Hoag Hospital Irvine has launched a $1 billion expansion of more than 1 million square feet, doubling its number of beds. The hospital will add six new buildings with three specialized institutes at 16200 Sand Canyon Avenue, the Orange County Register reported. The hospital, built in 2010, aims to keep...
therealdeal.com
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta drops $650M on Cali hotel
A Houston billionaire closed on a $650 million deal to buy a California hotel. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta purchased the 260-room ocean-view hotel Montage Laguna Beach in Orange County, Connect Commercial Real Estate reported. The $650 million purchase price is one of the highest ever paid for a California hotel.
therealdeal.com
LA transfer tax advocates declare victory
Thousands of votes remain uncounted, but election returns indicate that Measure ULA, the City of Los Angeles’ controversial transfer tax measure, is on track for a big win — and the measure’s advocates are declaring victory. “This victory is a victory for the community organizations who rallied...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0