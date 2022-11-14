Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-11 of Andor.Episode 11 of Andor entitled, "Daughters of Ferrix" mixed in a little bit of the old with the new in a dazzling ship chase sequence that harkens back to what we love so much about Star Wars. After meeting with Saw Gerrera (Forrest Whittaker) to make him aware of an upcoming setback with the burning of Krieger, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is on his way back to Coruscant and is just about to hear the news that Cassian's (Diego Luna) mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) has passed away. But just moments before he is informed, his radio signal is interrupted by the voice of an Imperial patrol commander aboard an approaching Arrester Cruiser Cantwell Class that is requesting ship identification. While Luthen scrambles to hack a serial number to placate the Imperial Patrol commander, he is already actively engaging in an escape plan that leads to a chase scene taking us all back to classic air battles between the Allied Forces and the Empire of Star Wars lore.

4 HOURS AGO