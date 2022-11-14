Read full article on original website
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
Fox 19
Driver turns himself in, vehicle found after hit-and-run in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -The driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Green Township Saturday morning turned himself in to police later that afternoon, according to Green Township Police Chief James Vetter. Vetter says police were called around 2:40 a.m. to the area of Neeb Road at...
Fox 19
Overturned semi closes WB I-74/US-52 in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash near the Ohio/Indiana border, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday in Harrison Township, leaving “chicken bi-products” all over the road, they confirm....
Fox 19
WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
Ohio man pleads guilty for role in drug-related West Virginia shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, an Ohio man pleaded guilty in connection with multiple shots fired into a Huntington, West Virginia, housing community in 2021. Court records confirm that Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Ohio, spoke on a recorded phone call with an inmate at Western Regional Jail. The […]
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cincinnati and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
