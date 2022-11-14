ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

Fox 19

Overturned semi closes WB I-74/US-52 in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash near the Ohio/Indiana border, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday in Harrison Township, leaving “chicken bi-products” all over the road, they confirm....
Fox 19

WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
WKBN

Ohio man pleads guilty for role in drug-related West Virginia shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, an Ohio man pleaded guilty in connection with multiple shots fired into a Huntington, West Virginia, housing community in 2021. Court records confirm that Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Ohio, spoke on a recorded phone call with an inmate at Western Regional Jail. The […]
WLWT 5

Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
