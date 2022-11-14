Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Related
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
PD: Gunfight among 10 shooters breaks out during a boxing match in Mt. Healthy
One officer reported that there were as many as 10 shooters taking part in a dispute that stemmed from a boxing match.
WLWT 5
Firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle fire on I-275 in Northgate
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle fire on I-275 in Northgate. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to reports of a crash with injuries in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Authorities are responding to reported crash with injuries in northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to scanner traffic, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. in Fort Wright at the intersection of Madison Pike and...
WLWT 5
Semi crashes, spilling tons of chicken by-product onto I-74
HARRISON, Ohio — The westbound lanes on Interstate-74 have reopened after a crash in Harrison Township, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Ohio/Indiana state line. According to Hamilton County officials, a semi overturned and...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking an entrance ramp on Interstate-71 in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — A crash is blocking the entrance ramp to southbound I-71/75 in Fort Wright, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash on the ramp from Kyles Lane at 1:14 p.m. Emergency crews are...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
Ohio man one of the 6 killed in TX airshow crash
Major Curtis J. Rowe died after he and his fellow crewmembers crashed Saturday during an airshow for Wings Over Dallas at the Dallas Executive Airport.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
WLWT 5
Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
Ex-Ohio House speaker wants state official’s bribe omitted from his corruption trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio’s former House Speaker doesn’t want his public corruption trial to include evidence of bribery allegations against another former top state official. Federal prosecutors and former GOP House speaker Larry Householder both filed motions in court last week seeking to exclude pieces of evidence from...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
WLWT 5
New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Ohio and 39 other states to settle an investigation into the tech giant tracking of users’ locations even when they attempted to turn off the tracking feature in their account settings. The $391.5 million settlement, announced...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DOE awards millions to restart nuclear operations in southern Ohio as contamination concerns continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Department of Energy has awarded $30 million to produce nuclear fuel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The award comes with accolades from some and grave concerns from others. According to the DOE, the “$30 million cost share during the...
Fresh off yet another loss, Ohio Democrats look for answers with Sherrod Brown’s 2024 reelection campaign on the horizon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As he ran for U.S. Senate this year, Rep. Tim Ryan smashed Ohio fundraising records and was heaped with national praise as the exact type of candidate Democrats should run to win in the Midwest. And he still lost. Worse for Ohio Democrats, Ryan’s loss to...
WLWT 5
Which conditions will qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?
Kentucky's governor made a major decision regarding marijuana on Tuesday. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that will allow people with certain medical conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana. So, which conditions qualify? Check the list:. Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Cachexia...
Comments / 0