Mount Healthy, OH

5 On Your Side

St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WLWT 5

Authorities respond to reports of a crash with injuries in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Authorities are responding to reported crash with injuries in northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to scanner traffic, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. in Fort Wright at the intersection of Madison Pike and...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

Semi crashes, spilling tons of chicken by-product onto I-74

HARRISON, Ohio — The westbound lanes on Interstate-74 have reopened after a crash in Harrison Township, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Ohio/Indiana state line. According to Hamilton County officials, a semi overturned and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA

At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
FORT WRIGHT, KY
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WLWT 5

New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Which conditions will qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?

Kentucky's governor made a major decision regarding marijuana on Tuesday. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that will allow people with certain medical conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana. So, which conditions qualify? Check the list:. Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Cachexia...
KENTUCKY STATE

