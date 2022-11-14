ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy

Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
Washington Examiner

DC moves to lower jail sentences and reduce punishments amid rising crime

City Council members in Washington, D.C., lowered penalties for some crimes and rejected efforts to increase the punishment for others in an overhaul of the city’s criminal code on Tuesday, despite an increase in some crimes across the district. The D.C. City Council voted to eliminate most mandatory minimum...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons

Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Student team wins grand prize for a D.C. public health case challenge

A team of students from across the University won a contest last month that challenged participants to formulate a strategy to prevent intimate partner violence among D.C. adolescents. The team – which consisted of six dean-selected graduate students from the Milken Institute School of Public Health, GW Law, the School...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia

Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC unanimously passes overhaul of century-old criminal code

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote, DC Council approved a massive overhaul of its criminal code, 16 years in the making. DC’s criminal code was written in 1901 and has only ever been revised in piece-meal. “Most states made this change (to their criminal code) decades ago, we’re really late to the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities

Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.
washingtoninformer.com

An Update on Mayor Bowser’s Strikeforce on Black Homeownership

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has been reelected to serve a third term. She’s the first to match the record three terms “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry won when he led the District. Since first taking office, Bowser’s commitment to ensuring Black homeowners that they can stay...
Washington Examiner

Georgetown's student newspaper cancels a candidate for attending a conservative event

Should a student council candidate be canceled if she attends a conservative organization's events? The editorial board of Georgetown University's student newspaper thinks so. Last week, the Hoya's editorial board endorsed Camber Vincent (class of 2024) and Alyssa Hirai (class of 2024) for Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) president and vice president. They offered the rationale that the candidates' "platform could most effectively create a safer, more equitable, and more supportive community."
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
WASHINGTON, DC

