WTOP
Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
Minor Responsible For Majority Of Bomb Threats Targeting HBCUs, FBI Says
The FBI announced that one minor is “believed to be responsible for the “majority of the threats" that have been targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country and throughout the region. According to a press release issued by the FBI, since January, more than 50...
fox5dc.com
MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
Washington Examiner
DC moves to lower jail sentences and reduce punishments amid rising crime
City Council members in Washington, D.C., lowered penalties for some crimes and rejected efforts to increase the punishment for others in an overhaul of the city’s criminal code on Tuesday, despite an increase in some crimes across the district. The D.C. City Council voted to eliminate most mandatory minimum...
Washington Examiner
DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons
Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WJLA
DC's public school enrollment at 'highest level' in 15 years, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the number of students enrolled in public schools in the 2022-23 school year is at its highest level since 2007. After enrollment remained mostly flat in the 2021-22 school year, the unaudited numbers show an overall increase of...
GW Hatchet
Student team wins grand prize for a D.C. public health case challenge
A team of students from across the University won a contest last month that challenged participants to formulate a strategy to prevent intimate partner violence among D.C. adolescents. The team – which consisted of six dean-selected graduate students from the Milken Institute School of Public Health, GW Law, the School...
Parental rights candidate wins Loudoun School Board race, signals changes on board
(The Center Square) – A parental rights candidate who narrowly secured a spot on the Loudoun County School Board could influence how the school system handles transgender issues and parental rights in education. Incoming board member Tiffany Polifko won her race in the northern Virginia county as school boards...
7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year
Loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in southwest Baltimore is the 7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year.
dcnewsnow.com
Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia
Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
DC unanimously passes overhaul of century-old criminal code
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote, DC Council approved a massive overhaul of its criminal code, 16 years in the making. DC’s criminal code was written in 1901 and has only ever been revised in piece-meal. “Most states made this change (to their criminal code) decades ago, we’re really late to the […]
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board extends school resource officer coverage until June 30
The Alexandria School Board unanimously approved extending its agreement with the Alexandria Police Department to provide school resource officers at the city’s high school and middle schools until the end of this school year. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Board quickly approved the extension to June 30, continuing the...
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
arlnow.com
Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities
Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.
washingtoninformer.com
An Update on Mayor Bowser’s Strikeforce on Black Homeownership
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has been reelected to serve a third term. She’s the first to match the record three terms “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry won when he led the District. Since first taking office, Bowser’s commitment to ensuring Black homeowners that they can stay...
Washington Examiner
Georgetown's student newspaper cancels a candidate for attending a conservative event
Should a student council candidate be canceled if she attends a conservative organization's events? The editorial board of Georgetown University's student newspaper thinks so. Last week, the Hoya's editorial board endorsed Camber Vincent (class of 2024) and Alyssa Hirai (class of 2024) for Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) president and vice president. They offered the rationale that the candidates' "platform could most effectively create a safer, more equitable, and more supportive community."
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
