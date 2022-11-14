Read full article on original website
Emergency repairs cause lane closure on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All exits are now back open. The West Virginia Division of Highways says that I-79 is reduced to one lane near mile marker 0 while crews make repairs to a hole in the bridge deck. The bridge passes over I-77 just past the I-77/79 split. WVDOH says that the hole was discovered […]
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
wvpublic.org
Electric Bike Regulations Unclear; State Lawmakers Hear About Potential Changes
In a Sunday meeting, members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Select Committee on Infrastructure heard from an e-bike vendor on the potential of updating state code to accommodate riders. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, are motorized bicycles meant to help riders through hills or rough terrain. They help accommodate riders...
Buck firearms season to begin in West Virginia soon
West Virginia's most popular hunting season will start soon, and Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday reminded West Virginians that they'll need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts to take an additional buck.
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
wchstv.com
Supplemental payment announced for eligible West Virginians who use propane for heating
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials announced a one-time supplemental payment Wednesday for West Virginians who use propane for heating and receive low income assistance as the region heads into the winter months. Residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment...
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
Bear firearms season to open up in WV
Firearms season for black bears will open up in West Virginia on Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties.
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
West Virginia DNR Reportedly Confiscates Family’s Registered Service Deer
The West Virginia DNR allegedly confiscated a registered service deer. Jodi Miller, the owner of the doe, dubbed Twitch, told her local news station that officers unlawfully took the animal after someone made an anonymous complaint. A Facebook page for the deer called Twitch Fan Club further explains that a...
WTRF
Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
West Virginia: Flakes / Western New York: Feet of snow
(WOWK) — Arctic air blasts into the region again and again for the rest of the week with some bitterly cold nights for our area. Snow and light rain falling on Wednesday night could possibly make roads slick overnight into Thursday morning. While there are no travel advisories, there are some squalls in the region […]
Metro News
Governor says West Virginia will do whatever it takes to ensure staffing at jails
Gov. Jim Justice said his administration will continue to support West Virginia’s overloaded jail system while also searching for better ways to recruit and retain corrections officers. Justice declared an emergency in the corrections system in August because of staffing shortages. The declaration meant getting help from the West...
West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the United States
West Virginia is number 1. According to WalletHub, West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the United States. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. In the rankings, West Virginia is […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID cases unchanged; Pleasants, Ritchie still yellow
CHARLESTON — Pleasants and Ritchie counties were yellow on the County Alert System Map in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Tuesday morning pandemic update. The map rates counties in terms of infection rate and percent positivity and is based on the lower...
wvpublic.org
We're Looking For A Folkways Reporter
Seeking qualified applicants for a Folkways Reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and work samples/ story pitches (story pitches should be about a topic relating to Appalachian folklife, arts, and material culture highlighting work in one or more of the six states listed above) via the email or to the addresses below:
WSAZ
Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a cold Sunday with flurries, a new Tuesday southern storm will deliver a fresh soaker to the region with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course, temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ app to help you plan your safe travels.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Ambulances See Reimbursement Rate Increase
State ambulance services will receive an additional 10 percent in reimbursement from the Department of Health and Human Resources starting immediately and retroactively to July 1. The increase is set to give more than 200 ambulance providers nearly $12 million in additional reimbursements each fiscal year. The increase comes from...
