Maryland State

Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WTRF

Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia: Flakes / Western New York: Feet of snow

(WOWK) — Arctic air blasts into the region again and again for the rest of the week with some bitterly cold nights for our area. Snow and light rain falling on Wednesday night could possibly make roads slick overnight into Thursday morning. While there are no travel advisories, there are some squalls in the region […]
BUFFALO, NY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID cases unchanged; Pleasants, Ritchie still yellow

CHARLESTON — Pleasants and Ritchie counties were yellow on the County Alert System Map in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Tuesday morning pandemic update. The map rates counties in terms of infection rate and percent positivity and is based on the lower...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

We're Looking For A Folkways Reporter

Seeking qualified applicants for a Folkways Reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and work samples/ story pitches (story pitches should be about a topic relating to Appalachian folklife, arts, and material culture highlighting work in one or more of the six states listed above) via the email or to the addresses below:
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a cold Sunday with flurries, a new Tuesday southern storm will deliver a fresh soaker to the region with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course, temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ app to help you plan your safe travels.
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Ambulances See Reimbursement Rate Increase

State ambulance services will receive an additional 10 percent in reimbursement from the Department of Health and Human Resources starting immediately and retroactively to July 1. The increase is set to give more than 200 ambulance providers nearly $12 million in additional reimbursements each fiscal year. The increase comes from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

