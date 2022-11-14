Read full article on original website
tech Ventures announces 2022 Innovator Awards
NUtech Ventures hosted its 2022 Innovator Celebration on Nov. 14, part of Nebraska Research Days. The annual event featured this year’s Innovator Awards, which recognize university personnel and companies who are developing and commercializing cutting-edge research from Nebraska. As the university’s technology commercialization affiliate, NUtech Ventures protects, markets and...
Ruck connections spur career-oriented internship
As part of a new fall tradition, in the week leading up to the Nebraska-Iowa football game, student veteran organizations from both campuses raise awareness about veteran suicides by hosting The Things They Carry Ruck March. The ruck delivers the game-day football across the 325-mile distance between Iowa City and...
Bruguier works to connect students with opportunities
*Editor’s Note — This is part of a conversation series highlighted as part of Native American Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, meet Gabriel Bruguier, part of Ihanktonwan...
Reed, '24, selected for 2022 Diverse Student ADR Summit
Tony Reed, '24, was recently selected by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) to attend the 2022 Diverse Student Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Summit. The program, launched in 2019, introduces ADR to students and provides an in-depth understanding of what it takes to become a successful arbitrator and/or mediator. The summit lasts a day and a half and features experienced ADR professionals and litigators from a variety of backgrounds. Attendees learn the importance of networking, connecting with mentors, gaining relevant experience and building a good reputation in the field.
Center for Entrepreneurship names 43 fellows
The Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has named 43 professionals as the inaugural class of Entrepreneurship Fellows, a group of successful entrepreneurs who impact the university’s students in a variety of ways throughout the academic year. Engagement opportunities include guest lecturing, mentoring, connecting students to internships and serving as judges for the center’s annual competitions.
Westbrook Music Building construction to begin Dec. 19
Construction on the highly anticipated Westbrook Music Building is scheduled to begin Dec. 19. The $75 million project, funded by the Nebraska Legislature through LB 384, will revitalize the southwest corner of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s City Campus. The building, home to the Glenn Korff School of Music, will provide new state-of-the-art facilities for current and future students. The project will include a mix of old and new construction, with renovations of the southwest wing of the current building connecting to approximately 75,000 square feet of new construction.
From the Archives: Selleck dining
These images offer a glimpse at the the work that kept Huskers in Selleck Hall well-fed in the 1960s. Selleck Quadrangle opened as a men’s dormitory in fall 1954. In fall 1963, months after these images were taken, Selleck Hall’s 8000 wing opened as a women’s housing unit.
Spangler to deliver Nov. 30 visiting-artist lecture
Aaron Spangler, a sculptor and printmaker best known for monumental carved wooden sculptures and for making contemporary the traditional art of bas relief, will present the next Hixson-Lied Visiting Scholar Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in Richards Hall, Room 15. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Winter-related closures announced via Alert
As the seasons change and the chance of winter weather storms increase, Nebraska students, faculty and staff are reminded that UNL Alert — the same system that announces campus emergencies — will issue emails and text messages conveying weather-related closings. The university provides up-to-the-minute details to a variety of devices. Text messages are only sent to those who have added their cellphone to the messaging options. Learn more about the university’s alert system.
Registration open for Nov. 29 Carbon Summit
As state and federal leaders look toward ways to mitigate rising global temperatures, much discussion has focused on carbon. Researchers are studying the extent to which regenerative agricultural techniques, such as planting cover crops and adopting no-till management, can help trap carbon in the soil and keep it from escaping into the atmosphere.
Huskers’ graduation success remains at all-time high of 95%
University of Nebraska–Lincoln student-athletes continued the Huskers’ tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, posting a 95 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate for the second straight year. The 95 percent rate ties for the highest in school history and marks the fifth consecutive year the rate...
Moran Quartet to perform Nov. 20
The Moran Woodwind Quartet (four woodwinds, no horn) makes its official Glenn Korff School of Music debut at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in Westbrook Recital Hall, Room 119. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit the website the day of the performance for the link.
