Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker by winning the nomination from members of his party by a vote of 188 to 31.He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the far-right Freedom Caucus.Meanwhile, Democrats are set to retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats already with hopes of retaining another in a runoff in...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO