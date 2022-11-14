Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
Bookman: Walker’s backers likely prefer DeSantis over Trump on Senate campaign trail
Donald Trump personally hand-selected Herschel Walker to be his candidate for U.S. senator, hoping that Walker would serve as the instrument through which Trump could reassert political dominance over Georgia and erase the embarrassment of his 2020 loss. So Trump wooed Walker, he flattered Walker, he publicly pressured Walker to pick up and move here […] The post Bookman: Walker’s backers likely prefer DeSantis over Trump on Senate campaign trail appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Midterm results – live: Republicans win 218 seats to take House as McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker by winning the nomination from members of his party by a vote of 188 to 31.He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the far-right Freedom Caucus.Meanwhile, Democrats are set to retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats already with hopes of retaining another in a runoff in...
News-Herald.com
Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem? | Jonah Goldberg
On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, “Truth Social,” to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O’Dea’s loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. “Joe O’Dea lost BIG!” Trump crowed. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” O’Dea had distanced himself from Trump during the campaign (and Trump attacked him for it).
Trump’s 2024 run brings renaissance for impersonators: ‘This will be a bonanza’
Gigs have come roaring back after a lull – though some comics are preparing DeSantis impressions
Comments / 0