FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MMAmania.com
NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
Deji bruised Floyd Mayweather's cheek and Jake Paul got screamed at during a chaotic boxing exhibition
Floyd Mayweather danced rings around Deji before stopping him during a boxing night in which Jake Paul was targeted by his enemies.
Darren Till responds after Chael Sonnen suggests he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282: “He’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s”
Darren Till is responding after Chael Sonnen suggested that he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. On the ticket will be Darren Till (18-4 MMA) vs Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”
Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Israel Adesanya explains disappointment with referee stoppage in Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281: “You’ve seen where I can go to”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t a big fan of his stoppage loss. Last Saturday, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon to headline UFC 281. Standing opposite the-then champion was his longtime foe, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian famously defeated Adesanya twice in their days as kickboxers.
Derrick Lewis believes his back is “against the wall” ahead of UFC Vegas 65 main event against Serghei Spivac: “I’m almost at the end of my career”
Derrick Lewis is hoping to get back into the win column in a big way on Saturday night. Lewis is set to headline UFC Vegas 65 against Serghei Spivac as ‘The Black Beast’ looks to snap his two-fight losing skid. He has been finished in both of his last bouts, losing by second-round KO to Tai Tuivasa in February and first-round TKO to Sergey Pavlovich in July.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
WGMD Radio
Ex-UFC star Anthony Johnson dead at 38 after battle with illness
Anthony Johnson, who starred in UFC and challenged for the light heavyweight title multiple times, has died after battling an illness. He was 38. Bellator MMA, one of the promotions Johnson was in, announced the former fighter’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
MMAmania.com
Carla Esparza has ‘no regrets’ despite getting trounced by Zhang Weili at UFC 281 — ‘I did my best’
Carla Esparza did her best at UFC 281 but came up short. “Cookie Monster” was submitted by Zhang Weili in the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, coughing up her 115-pound title in the process. Her “Magnum” loss marked the second time the former TUF champ failed to defend her strawweight title.
Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya doesn’t deserve next title shot against Alex Pereira: “It’s not right”
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya doesn’t deserve a rematch with Alex Pereira. ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to action last Saturday in the main event of UFC 281. Standing opposite the then-champion was ‘Poatan’. While he’s only been in the MMA promotion for a year, he has a lengthy history with Adesanya.
