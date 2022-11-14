ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WDEL 1150AM

Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart

Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
Cape Gazette

ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger

Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
The Review

Student perspectives on marijuana legalization in Delaware

Across the country, controversy abounds over the legalization of marijuana. In particular, the state of Delaware has experienced an extensive legislative fight over the legalization of the drug. On May 24, Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a cannabis legalization bill, becoming the first Democratic governor to do so. In contrast...
WBOC

Maryland Launches Telework Assistance Program for Small Businesses

– The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched a new program to assist small businesses with retaining and creating jobs across the state. Funded with $1 million in Gov. Larry Hogan’s fiscal year 2023 budget, the Business Telework Assistance Grant Program will provide grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses expand telework capabilities for their employees. These grants will help applicants purchase the equipment necessary to develop and implement telework policies, including hardware, software, and technical services.
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's online recycling database is live

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control relaunches the recycling information database, Recyclopedia. The Recyclopedia is a one-stop-shop for anyone in the state to learn how to dispose of items. It seeks to improve recycling in the First State by helping Delawareans and visitors know what is acceptable to recycle, and where they can do it.
Cape Gazette

CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
WBOC

Mobile Sports Betting in Maryland Could Launch Before Thanksgiving

MARYLAND -- As of Wednesday, November 16th, ten companies have mobile sports betting licenses in the state of Maryland. Now, we are just days away from sports betting going live after two years of waiting. According to John Martin, director for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, there is...
WDEL 1150AM

3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy

Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
