Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart
Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 15 days away
Delaware residents only have until the end of this month to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger
Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of November
Residents of Delaware have until the month's end to tender their applications for the latest round of relief checks.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Student perspectives on marijuana legalization in Delaware
Across the country, controversy abounds over the legalization of marijuana. In particular, the state of Delaware has experienced an extensive legislative fight over the legalization of the drug. On May 24, Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a cannabis legalization bill, becoming the first Democratic governor to do so. In contrast...
Maryland Ranked 48th Least Charitable State; Virginia and Delaware Not Far Behind
BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) - With the holidays approaching, there will be calls for donations. Maryland was ranked 48th in the United States in generosity, according to a study performed by BetMaryland.com. Virginia came in 45th place for least charitable state, while Delaware ranked 42nd least charitable, according to the study. Using...
Maryland Launches Telework Assistance Program for Small Businesses
– The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched a new program to assist small businesses with retaining and creating jobs across the state. Funded with $1 million in Gov. Larry Hogan’s fiscal year 2023 budget, the Business Telework Assistance Grant Program will provide grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses expand telework capabilities for their employees. These grants will help applicants purchase the equipment necessary to develop and implement telework policies, including hardware, software, and technical services.
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
Firm that processes billions in behavioral health claims treated as 'too big to fail,' auditor tells lawmakers. The post Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Delaware's online recycling database is live
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control relaunches the recycling information database, Recyclopedia. The Recyclopedia is a one-stop-shop for anyone in the state to learn how to dispose of items. It seeks to improve recycling in the First State by helping Delawareans and visitors know what is acceptable to recycle, and where they can do it.
Park model with many upgrades in Southern Meadow
Welcome to the Park Model! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has so many upgrades. When you walk into the Livingroom you will notice the large windows and rich lament flooring WITH a wine bar, service sink and overhead cabinets. Don't miss the dining room with bay windows. The kitchen has tile backsplash and added more cabinets around the stove. Center island with pennate lights above. The large laundry room has more cabinets and sink right off of the kitchen. Also included in this home has a den or flex room with the same rich flooring. In the master bedroom the walking closet is so big, you can enter from the bathroom or bedroom.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He recorded...
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Counties in Delaware where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
Description: Stacker compiled a list of counties in Delaware where people spend most of their paycheck on housing using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Mobile Sports Betting in Maryland Could Launch Before Thanksgiving
MARYLAND -- As of Wednesday, November 16th, ten companies have mobile sports betting licenses in the state of Maryland. Now, we are just days away from sports betting going live after two years of waiting. According to John Martin, director for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, there is...
3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy
Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
