Welcome to the Park Model! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has so many upgrades. When you walk into the Livingroom you will notice the large windows and rich lament flooring WITH a wine bar, service sink and overhead cabinets. Don't miss the dining room with bay windows. The kitchen has tile backsplash and added more cabinets around the stove. Center island with pennate lights above. The large laundry room has more cabinets and sink right off of the kitchen. Also included in this home has a den or flex room with the same rich flooring. In the master bedroom the walking closet is so big, you can enter from the bathroom or bedroom.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO