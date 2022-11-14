ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update

Michigan fans were holding their breath in the second half of last weekend's contest against Nebraska when senior edge-rusher Mike Morris went down with an apparent leg injury. Not only is Morris a vocal leader on the nations best defense, he also leads the team in several critical statistical categories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Hockey Ranked in National Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is ranked 17th in this week’s national poll. It’s the first time since 2020 an MSU hockey team has been ranked. The Spartans have an 8-3-1 season record and four straight wins after sweeping two game home series back to back against Wisconsin and Ohio State.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Scouting report preview: Illinois' personnel and strengths, and keys for Michigan in matchup

The No. 3 Michigan football team returns to action Saturday afternoon, when the 10-0 Wolverines host an upstart Illinois team in their final home game of the season (Noon, ABC). The Fighting Illini (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) bring an intriguing blend of playmaking ability and physicality to Saturday's matchup, and line up on paper as one of the Wolverines' tougher opponents of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Head-On Crash Closes Road

Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point.
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE

