just remove themand be done with itthey are no longera royal so just remove them completelyand quickly
And in the rest of the world, people are starving to death, Russia is still at war with Ukraine, Biden's administration is absolutely clueless about everything, China is threatening war, N. Korea missiles are more frequent now, and we...the free citizens of the world don't care what the royals do. We have more important things to worry about than over pampered, narcissistic brats fighting over who should be eligible for Britain taxpayers'money. Why are they still mentioning Harry and his uncle? If Elizabeth was alive, these two brats wouldn't even be an issue to waste this much time on. Charles needs to stop trying to appease his delinquent Harry and his baggage. Harry has a false sense of perceived "power". It's like the little brat at the grocery store mommy doesn't want to correct. She tries to appease him as he terrorizes everyone and pulls things off the shelves. The best Charles can do is let the chips fall where they may.
Totally Remove Harry and Andrew. Don't leave them on the list of Counsellors of a State, at all! Stupid and cowardly. Remove them completely and add Edward and Anne. Strip Harry of all Titles! He is Scum and a Traitor. Andrew is a decent man! Innocent. He should retain his Titles and retire from being a working Royal!
