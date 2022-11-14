ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You can find Chinese restaurants just about anywhere in the United States, from buffets and street food joints to modern establishments and fine-dining spots. If you're ever craving dumplings, chow mein, fried rice, and any other delicious Chinese dish, these eateries rarely disappoint.

For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine , LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state. The list includes all kinds of eateries, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to writers, Florida's top Chinese restaurant is Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant ! Here's why this family-owned eatery was picked:

"Family-run restaurant Zom Hee has been a fixture in Seminole since 1985 and is regularly described as Florida’s best, with everything on the menu more than living up to expectations. The huge dining room has a warm, welcoming ambiance that, together with delicious and generously portioned dishes like pork lo mein and crunchy noodles, makes this a reliably good option."

You can find this restaurant at 9015 Park Blvd. in Seminole. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Check out every state's best Chinese restaurant on LoveFood 's website.

Miami, FL
