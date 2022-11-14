Read full article on original website
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Stuffed Monster Series Trailer
Have you ever wanted cuter weapons while on the hunt? Then this may be for you. Watch the new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to get a look at the adorable Stuffed Monster weapon series coming to the game. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's free title update 3 will be...
Inertial Drift - Official Launch Trailer
Inertial Drift, an arcade racer that tears up the rule book, finally arrives to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the Twilight Rivals Edition. Complete with 4K and 120 FPS modes, innovative twin-stick controls, completely re-imagined driving mechanics, and a huge roster of fiercely individual cars and tracks. The Inertial Drift Twilight Rivals DLC Pack also launches onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, featuring new cars, new tracks, and more.
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
Why Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Paid Expansion Is A Good Thing - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its major Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be paid DLC when it's released in 2023. Guerrilla Games has confirmed that the upcoming virtual reality game Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be released in February as a PlayStation VR2 launch title. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
Marvel's Midnight Suns - "Welcome to the Abbey" Official Trailer
Welcome to the Abbey, your home to live among the legends. But like most things, there's more to this place than meets the eye...
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
DC: James Gunn Teases a New Expansive Future for the DCU With Projects involving Lobo and Mister Terrific
After signing on to take upon the role of Kevin Feige of the live-action DC universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran seem to be building an expansive future in the coming years. Over the past few days, it's been reported that Gunn is looking to cement the future of the DCU for the next 8-10 years with projects involving TV, films, and animation projects featuring the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and more.
How to Get a PS5 This Black Friday
The PlayStation 5 has been tough to get your hands on since its launch, but we're finally starting to see them appearing at retailers with regularity. If you've been trying to get one to no avail, or you're trying to get one for someone else as a Christmas gift, Black Friday has several opportunities coming down the pike.
Goat Simulator 3 Review
I don’t know if I’ve ever played something as gobsmackingly unhinged as Goat Simulator 3. Developer Coffee Stain North’s doggedly rebellious attitude is apparent in everything from the incoherent “story” to gameplay so over-the-top that half the time it’s hard to tell what’s happening – even the title refuses to play by the rules, skipping Goat Simulator 2 and going straight to three for no particular reason. Throw in four-player co-op that multiplies the madness to even greater extremes as you run rampant through a large open-world map filled with things to lick, headbutt, and blow up, and you’ve got yourself a game so absurd it’s hard to imagine being bored for even a second. This deranged sequel is bigger, packed with silly jokes and pop culture references, and one of stupidest things I have ever beheld. It was love at first bleat.
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
Mech Arena x Neymar Jr. - Official Substitution Trailer
The MVP Neymar Jr. brings a fresh visual design from the previous Neymar Jr. skin, boosted damage, and increased speed stats. Mech Arena players will be able to unlock the limited edition MVP Neymar Jr. pilot by participating in the Mech Arena Cup Derby starting today and ending on December 18th.
Pac Man World Re-Pac - Official Jukebox & Chrome Noir Chogokin DLC Trailer
Pac Man World Re-Pac brings new DLC in the form of the Chrome Noir Chogokin skin and the Jukebox DLC. As a fun cosmetic upgrade, players who purchase this DLC can transform their character into a shiny black robotic Pac-Man once they gain the in-game Metal power-up, unlocking the ability to walk underwater and butt-bounce on enemies that would otherwise cause damage. The Jukebox DLC adds an actual jukebox to the beach in Pac-Man World Re-Pac’s in-game hub area of Ghost Island. Players can choose to listen to more than 50 songs including the game’s complete soundtrack as well as the English, Japanese, and Chinese language versions of the song “We Are Pac-Man.” Both Jukebox & Chrome Noir Chogokin DLCs are available now for Pac-Man World Re-Pac.
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
The Cost of Xbox's Next Console Was Too Damn High - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident that delaying Bethesda's Starfield was the right move.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
New Fire Emblem Engage Trailer Features Emblem Marth and More
It's an intense race for the 12 Emblem rings in the newest trailer for Fire Emblem Engage. The next installment in the Fire Emblem series got its first trailer from Nintendo on Wednesday, showcasing heroes old and new. The trailer sees the Divine Dragon Alear, the blue-and-red striped protagonist of the game, attempting to piece together their past in order to fight the villainous Fell Dragon.
Chaos Emerald Guide - How to Find Every Chaos Emerald
Struggling to find every Chaos Emerald? Stuck trying complete the mini-games required to unlock them? You're in the right place. The guides below will run you through every Chaos Emerald location in Sonic Frontiers, showing you where the emerald can be found and the parameters required to access them.
New Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey Images Show Familiar Faces - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey became a viral sensation due to it turning Pooh and Piglet into sadistic killing machines. Now IGN can reveal four exclusive new images from the upcoming horror film that can provide some more insight into how the two childhood icons got to this point. Black...
We Are Football - Official National Teams DLC Trailer
The National Teams DLC will be available today, November 14, 2022, in We Are Football. Check out the trailer for the National Teams DLC, which will add international competitions such as the European and World Championships to the game, along with many other features around those events. Before starting a new game, you can choose to become the coach of one more than 90 national teams - both women's and men's squads.
Island Guide - Fishing Spots, Side Stories, and Guardians
In Sonic Frontiers, you'll visit a series of different islands full of objectives for you. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about each island in Sonic Frontiers, with information on where to go fishing, where each side story is located, where the Guardians are, and more.
