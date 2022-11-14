ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Criss To Kick Off The Holiday Season With Special iHeartLand Show

By Taylor Fields
Darren Criss is celebrating the holiday season with his new album, A Very Darren Crissmas , and is taking the party to iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with a very special performance during iHeartRadio LIVE with Darren Criss.

A Very Darren Crissmas features twelve songs including holiday favorites, like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and some new originals like "Christmas Dance." After releasing his holiday project, Criss explained of the music in a statement on on social media, "You know how every year around the holidays, you say to yourself, wow, I can’t believe they’re here already. That’s how I feel about this album coming out today. I can’t believe I actually made one and that it’s out already. It only took all year to get here. I hope it keeps your holidays warm & bright.. if not maybe just a liiitle bit warmer & brighter than the other holiday albums coming out this season."

During his iHeartRadio LIVE show Darren will perform some of his new festive music and talk about the new project and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's EJ , and iHeartLand will be transformed into a winter wonderland — perfect for jingle bell rocking out to all the festive music. Ride the ferris wheel or play in the ice fort, and go get your event day emote at the Intel House of Wonder.

Fans can celebrate the season with Darren Criss in iHeartland at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, November 25th at 12pm ET.

Get pumped for the iHeartRadio LIVE with Darren Criss by listening to some of his new A Very Darren Crissmas songs below.

