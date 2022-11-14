Read full article on original website
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free Title Update 3 Trailer
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Free Title Update 3 brings new weekly event quests, new monsters in the Anomaly Research Quests, and tons of cosmetics to earn through these activities. Brand new monsters also make it into the update being the two Risen monsters "Risen Kushala Daora” and “Risen Teostra” along with the menacing "Chaotic Gore Magala”. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Free Title Update 3 launches on November 24 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
CS: GO Esports Team Outsiders win IEM Rio Major 2022; Underdog Teams Create History and More
IEM Rio Majors come to an end with the underdogs of the entire competition in Team Outsiders going home as champions. The team secured the win by defeating Heroic with a 2-0 scoreline in the grand finals. This is the first CS:GO major trophy won by the Outsiders Esports team.
IGN
EA Sports FIFA 23 Had an Event in Dubai to Celebrate the New FIFA World Cup Game Mode
EA Sports hosted a two-day event in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the FIFA World Cup game mode in FIFA 23 this past weekened. The event was held in Dubai's premier football and fitness center, Ballers Dubai, and featured influencers, pro-players, the women's game mode, and a 3v3 football challenge.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
IGN
Mech Arena x Neymar Jr. - Official Substitution Trailer
The MVP Neymar Jr. brings a fresh visual design from the previous Neymar Jr. skin, boosted damage, and increased speed stats. Mech Arena players will be able to unlock the limited edition MVP Neymar Jr. pilot by participating in the Mech Arena Cup Derby starting today and ending on December 18th.
IGN
7 League of Legends Worlds Moments (We Think Are Neat!)
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship is in the books, and saw the top 24 teams on the globe face off against each other to prove themselves as the best of the best. If you missed the tournament or want to relive the excitement, here are 7 Lightning Fast Moments We Think Are Neat from the League of Legends World Championship.
IGN
Unlockable Games
There are 5 unlockable games in Atari 50: Basic Math, Breakout, Combat Two, Gravitar, and Race 500, all for the Atari 2600. To unlock additional games, perform the actions noted in the third column below. These games appear on your game selection screen as "classified documents" until you unlock them. In additon to these five games here's the Full Game List for Atari 50.
IGN
ArcheAge 2: First Teaser
Get your first teaser for ArcheAge 2, the upcoming MMORPG sequel from Jake Song and developer XL Games along with Kakao Games. It's powered by Unreal Engine 5 and is coming soon to PC and consoles.
IGN
Inertial Drift - Official Launch Trailer
Inertial Drift, an arcade racer that tears up the rule book, finally arrives to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the Twilight Rivals Edition. Complete with 4K and 120 FPS modes, innovative twin-stick controls, completely re-imagined driving mechanics, and a huge roster of fiercely individual cars and tracks. The Inertial Drift Twilight Rivals DLC Pack also launches onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, featuring new cars, new tracks, and more.
IGN
Valorant Patch 5.10 Brings Changes to Cypher, Fade, and Harbor; Automatically Mutes Toxic Players and More
Valorant is one of the biggest games out there, being one of the most played esports title. To maintain this position, the game needs to provide constant updates to keep the gameplay smooth as well provide more content to the players. Valorant has just released patch 5.10, and it brings some balancing changes to Agents as well as a new feature called Real Time Text Evaluation.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 Unhinged game mode allows players to assimilate enemies into their squad
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing back the classic gameplay players expect, but it’s also introducing the new Unhinged game mode, where you can enlist enemy players into your squad. Warzone 2 launches on all platforms today, bringing the classic solos, duos, and quads modes into the new...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
IGN
How to Watch U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team play at the 2022 World Cup
The USA returns to the Men’s World Cup, all matches available on FOX, FS1, and the FOX Sports App. After an 8-year hiatus, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (their 11th appearance in the global tournament). While the U.S. features the youngest team in the tournament, hopes are high for the 16th-ranked nation in the world, as they contend in a highly-competitive Group B with matches against Wales, England and Iran.
tryhardguides.com
Open-world football RPG, Soccer Story, is scheduled for release on November 29
Soccer Story is an upcoming open-world football role-playing game developed by PanicBarn and published by No More Robots. In this game, every local soccer stadium, team, and tournament has all been closed down. Thankfully, a magical soccer ball has determined who will save the sport of soccer. Watch a preview of the Soccer Story reveal trailer, courtesy of No More Robots’ official Youtube channel:
IGN
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
IGN
Chaos Island - Fishing Spots, Side Stories, and Guardians
Chaos Island is the third island you visit in Sonic Frontiers. This IGN wiki will detail everything you need about Chaos Island. With information on where to find the side missions such as Hermit Koco, Elder Koco, Vault locations, Guardian locations, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click...
IGN
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
