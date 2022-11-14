Read full article on original website
Fede Alvarez's Alien Movie Appears to Have Found Its Star As Project Gains Momentum
Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie may have found the next brave soul going head-to-head with a Xenomorph. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the next Allien movie, following in the tradition of Sigourney Weaver, Noomi Rapace, and Katherine Waterston who have all starred in Alien movies over the years.
Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Calls Out Mario Movie Casting
Super Mario Bros. star John Leguizamo isn’t a fan of the new Super Mario casting. During an interview with IndieWire, the former Luigi actor complained about the upcoming movie’s lack of diversity compared to the 1993 film. “The directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really hard for...
Margot Robbie Says Her Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Cancelled
Margot Robbie has confirmed that plans for a more female-focused Pirates of the Caribbean movie have been scrapped at Disney. Robbie told Vanity Fair that she had been working on the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie for some time, but the project never really set sail because Disney seemingly decided not to move forward with it.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming musical comedy film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
DC: James Gunn Teases a New Expansive Future for the DCU With Projects involving Lobo and Mister Terrific
After signing on to take upon the role of Kevin Feige of the live-action DC universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran seem to be building an expansive future in the coming years. Over the past few days, it's been reported that Gunn is looking to cement the future of the DCU for the next 8-10 years with projects involving TV, films, and animation projects featuring the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and more.
Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Feature The MCU’s Best Cameo? | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Anything’s possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. Our Spoilercast crew breaks down one of Wakanda Forever’s most interesting moments.
The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film
The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer
Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
Strange World - Official 'Dad?' Clip
A dangerous situation and rescue lead to a surprising meeting in this clip from Strange World. The upcoming animated movie features the voice talents of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to...
Fleishman Is in Trouble review – Jesse Eisenberg unravels in a smart comedy series
A hit-and-miss adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel brings almost too much to the table in its tale of struggling adult New Yorkers
Wakanda Forever: Angela Bassett Reveals Her Mixed Feelings on Black Panther 2's Big Twist
Angela Bassett steals the screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda, regent of Wakanda and parent to T’Challa and Shuri. The actor had to dig deep to fully give herself into her role in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Bassett discussed what it was like coming back to Queen Ramonda after four years.
The Apology - Exclusive Trailer
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
Marvel's Midnight Suns - "Welcome to the Abbey" Official Trailer
Welcome to the Abbey, your home to live among the legends. But like most things, there's more to this place than meets the eye...
Andor: Did Kino Loy Survive the Narkina 5 Prison Break?
Star Wars fans everywhere had their hearts jump into their throats when they heard Andy Serkis say three little words: “I can’t swim.” Kino Loy, the unsung hero who rallied the Imperial prisoners in a daring prison break on Narkina 5, could not complete the prison break himself as he can’t swim. So did he survive? Join IGN for a quick theory on why we still think he made it out alive.
How Wakanda Forever Affects The Future of the MCU | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Wakanda Forever represents a huge investment in future story threads for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore. We go into full spoilers on how Wakanda, Namor, Talokan, and of course, the new Black Panther factor in.
1899 review – this painfully slow sci-fi show is absolutely agonising
The horror-mystery from the creators of German hit Dark follows the steamship Cerberus on a voyage beset by bizarre happenings. It’s dour, obtuse and oppressive – enjoy!
New Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey Images Show Familiar Faces - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey became a viral sensation due to it turning Pooh and Piglet into sadistic killing machines. Now IGN can reveal four exclusive new images from the upcoming horror film that can provide some more insight into how the two childhood icons got to this point. Black...
Sony's God of War Studio Has 'A Lot of Different Things' In the Works
Sony's Santa Monica Studio may have just shipped God of War: Ragnarok but it seemingly has no plans to slow down thanks to multiple projects in the works. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Santa Monica's creative director Cory Barlog said the studio is currently "spread out on a lot of different things," presumably including the project he moved to after leaving God of War.
IGN Live: Wakanda Forever Spoilercast
Spoiler Alert! The wait for Wakanda Forever is OVER! Join IGN on MONDAY Nov 14th at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 6PM GMT for a special livestream where we reveal everything we've been hiding about Black Panther, Namor, and the future of the MCU!
