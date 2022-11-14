During the Civil War, a heart-wrenching photo of a man’s scarred back—the result of a brutal whipping—was published in Harper’s Weekly and helped expose the horror of slavery in America. That man in the photo was named Peter, and the photo was taken after he made an incredible escape from slavery and joined the Union Army during the war. Emancipation, a new film from Apple TV, starring Will Smith, tells his story. Antoine Fuqua directed the new film, and the first trailer dropped today. The clip provides a gripping look into Peter’s harrowing, but ultimately triumphant, journey to freedom.

10 HOURS AGO