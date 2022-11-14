Read full article on original website
Related
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
‘You’ll rarely find a climate denier in east Africa’
Recently, I interviewed a 70-year-old coconut farmer, who told me about the hundreds of trees he was losing to the drought ravaging his home town of Rabaiin southern Kenya. Fighting back tears, he told me how weather patterns that he could no longer master or predict had left him without a way to provide for his family. He and the other farmers here may not know the science behind climate change but it’s a part of their lived reality.
‘They are buying something’: the cash, gifts and arms cementing the Qatari-UK relationship
As the Qatari-owned thoroughbred Lady Princess romped to victory at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, four leading MPs were enjoying the Gulf emirate’s hospitality. The recipients at the West Sussex festival in July 2021 included the speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and Conservative MP Nigel Evans, honorary president of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on UK-Qatar relations.
Nearly 200 Philly students treated to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
"Our children are really excited too because they don't get the chance to get out a lot, and PAL is like that safe haven for them," said Joy Woods Jones, director of programs for the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.
Pallid swifts come to UK shores amid worrying changes in climate
Warm autumn has brought almost 100 to Britain, a development that is no cause for celebration
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Emancipation’: Will Smith Stars in Civil War Slavery Drama
During the Civil War, a heart-wrenching photo of a man’s scarred back—the result of a brutal whipping—was published in Harper’s Weekly and helped expose the horror of slavery in America. That man in the photo was named Peter, and the photo was taken after he made an incredible escape from slavery and joined the Union Army during the war. Emancipation, a new film from Apple TV, starring Will Smith, tells his story. Antoine Fuqua directed the new film, and the first trailer dropped today. The clip provides a gripping look into Peter’s harrowing, but ultimately triumphant, journey to freedom.
She dropped three cheese-and-onion crisps and a tooth into my hand: what happened when Marie Kondo tidied my home
A decade after publishing her first guide to tidying up, the writer and TV presenter has a new book about creating living spaces that ‘foster conversation’. But can she help me clear up the disaster that is my desk? And will it spark joy?
Comments / 0