Chainlink Increases Accumulation To 190 Days After FTX Fiasco, Is $12 Possible?
LINK’s price fails to hold amidst market turmoil as price falls back into its accumulation zone with a range-bound movement. LINK’s price continues to show strength after a bearish downtrend with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LINK’s price bounces...
Following FTX’s Collapse, These Exchanges Are Rumored To Be In Trouble
Amidst the FTX drama, it is still not clear what contagion effects the collapse of the world’s second largest crypto exchange will have on the industry as a whole. In addition to numerous hedge funds that have already spoken out about their exposure to FTX and Alameda, several exchanges are currently in the spotlight.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why 100 SMA Could Start A Decent Recovery
Bitcoin price remained stable above the $16,000 support zone. BTC could start a decent recovery wave if there is a clear move above the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin remained well bid above the $16,000 and $15,800 support levels. The price is trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Prints Bullish Pattern, Why It Could Surge to $0.11
Dogecoin declined below the $0.14 support against the US Dollar. DOGE tested the $0.070 support and now aims a fresh move above the $0.10 resistance. DOGE started a fresh decline below the $0.14 and $0.12 levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well below the $0.110 zone and...
Bitcoin Shows Strength As Price Holds Above $16,500; Is This A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price loses its previous all-time high of $18,000 as Binance rejects the FTX takeover, with the price responding with a decline to a region of $15,500. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
The world’s largest online general merchandiser DollarStore, will start accepting Oduwacoin in their online U.S flagship Store.
“The official cryptocurrency of the Dollarstore.”. An incredible milestone for the Oduwa community; The world’s largest online general merchandiser, DollarStore, will begin accepting oduwacoin in their online U.S flagship stores. A new partnership between ODUWA and DollarStore is set to change the way we shop. The two companies have...
Bitcoin Price Trends Below $17,000, What’s Ahead For The Crypto King?
The Bitcoin and crypto market has been volatile for most of 2022. Judging from the prolonged bear market, most experts were optimistic that it was close to an exit point. However, recent trends in the crypto world and macro-financial activities have prolonged the downtrend. The feds’ rate hike continues to...
Bitcoin Price Downtrend Far From Over, Why BTC Could Test $15K
Bitcoin price failed to clear $18,000 and started a fresh decline. BTC is showing bearish signs and it might soon decline towards the $15,000 level. Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $18,000 and $18,150 resistance levels. The price is trading below $18,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
XRP Price Rallies 15%, Why Ripple Could Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum
Ripple started a strong increase above the $0.350 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now attempting a key upside break above the $0.380 resistance. Ripple started a fresh increase from the key $0.320 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.400 and the...
XRP Whale Withdraws Massive $135M From Binance, Bullish Signal?
Data shows an XRP whale has made a massive withdrawal of $134 million from Binance, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Whale Transfers $135 Million In XRP Out Of Crypto Exchange Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
Binance Coin Shows Weakness As Price Sits On Key Support; Is $200 Possible?
BNB’s price fails to hold amidst market turmoil as the price falls back to its key support zone with a range-bound movement. BNB’s price continues to show strength after a bearish downtrend with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BNB’s...
A Large Number of Bitcoin Retail Investors Incur Losses, BIS Study Reveals
The BIS (Bank of International Settlements) is a Switzerland-based bank belonging to 63 national central financial institutions that recently revealed a new survey based on Bitcoin. Primarily, the BIS offers various banking services to several national central banks. Also, it creates a platform for regulatory policies and monetary discussions. The...
Quant Points Out Striking Resemblance Between 2017 And 2021 Bitcoin Cycles
A quant has pointed out the similarities between the 2017 and 2021 Bitcoin cycles, something that could hint at how the rest of this bear market might play out. Both 2017 And 2021 Bitcoin Cycles Saw New Lows Around The 365-Day Mark Since The Top. As explained by an analyst...
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Scores Over 97% Gains Going Against Market Trend
Despite current market conditions, the official Trust Wallet token (TWT) has posted impressive gains in the last 7 days. TWT saw an impressive rise of over 97% on its week-on-week chart. Most of the price rally happened in the last three days, with the coin marking a new all-time high yesterday.
Chainlink Suffers 40% Loss In Last 7 Days – Can LINK Regain $9 Mark This Week?
Chainlink (LINK) managed to trim its losses after it made a bounce back despite the continuing uncertainty in the crypto market caused by Bitcoin and Ethereum’s recent respective declines. According to data from Coingecko, at the time of this writing, the crypto asset is changing hands at $6.48 and...
Polygon Continues To Build Despite Market Turbulence; Here Are Levels To Watch
MATIC’s price fails to hold amidst market turmoil as the price falls back to its key support zone with a range-bound movement. MATIC’s price continues to show strength after a bearish downtrend with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s...
Behind the Collapse of FTX and SBF: Traditional Finance vs. Crypto
When the SBF announced FTX and 130 affiliated companies have filed for bankruptcy protection, people lost their final bit of trust in the former billionaire. Meanwhile, people within and outside the crypto community started to criticize the industry for its lack of transparency. That being said, can SBF and his FTX & Alameda Research really represent the whole crypto industry? Is the fall of FTX the fault of crypto?
Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Comes Alive As FTX Collapse Shakes Market
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has come alive during the last week as the collapse of crypto exchange FTX has shaken up the market. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Spiked To Values Above 7%. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the current 7-day volatility levels are the...
PAX Gold (PAXG) Trades In Green While Other Coins Struggle
The FTX controversy has pulled the entire crypto market down, with top tokens struggling to stay afloat. Despite the bearish sentiment, PAX Gold (PAXG) has continued to trade in the green zone, keeping substantial intraday and one-week gain. The gold-backed crypto was trading at $1,762, a 2.17% intraday increase and a 5.80% week-on-week gain at press time.
Here’s What Makes Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos and Avalanche Fantastic Crypto Investments In The Ongoing Bear Market
Here’s the thing. Cryptocurrencies are undeniably the future of the banking and finance sector. The many advantages it holds over its fiat counterparts are clear as day, and as such, it is only a matter of time before crypto achieves global adoption. With crypto, the limitations of traditional finance, such as inaccessibility, lack of transparency and the like, are easily overcome. The future of the cryptocurrency industry has never looked brighter than now.
