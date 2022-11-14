Read full article on original website
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Georgia this month
A new location of a well-known restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes is opening its doors in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/14/22
A wrong way crash left one man dead and I-75 shut down for part of the weekend. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Sunday around 1 a.m.
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished
CORDELE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Ajaya Smith was last seen in Cordele, in the Sunset Homes area. Ajaya is described as 4 feet 11 inches, 115 pounds with long black hair. She...
20-Year-Old Hamadoun Oumar Diallo Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-75 southbound, near Pierce Avenue.
FBI, Bibb deputies, Perry police searching south Macon home
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:. According to Tony Thomas with the FBI, agents were on the scene serving a warrant. He could not release any further details. Dozens of officers are taking part in a search at a home in south Macon. It's happening at a home on...
Warner Robins man caught while trying to steal catalytic converters, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a Macon car dealership. Special Response Team deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the rear parking lot of Riverside Ford. [DOWNLOAD:...
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
Georgia man arrested for doing doughnuts outside voter polling site, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man was caught doing burnouts in a voter polling site on Election Day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said that when the driver tried to flee from officers, he reached speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting off Coliseum Drive in Macon.
southgatv.com
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
Four arrested, 26 pounds of meth, other drugs and guns seized in multi-agency operation
MACON, Ga. — Four people were arrested in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. and more than $25,000, 26 pounds of meth, other drugs and guns were found during the search of several homes in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted, Twiggs County Schools cancels outdoor activities for today
The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department has informed our Campus Police Department that they have discontinued the active search for the suspect and they have discontinued the Code Yellow Lockdown for all schools within the area. In the abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty and staff, no...
Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
49-year-old woman dies after being shot several times in car in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was shot and killed on Monday morning, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 49-year-old Claudette June Brown arrived in a private car at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds at about 9 a.m. The car she arrived in was shot up,...
