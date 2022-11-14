Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Plenty at stake for No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
There are plenty of postseason ramifications in play as No. 15 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with West Virginia. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) can clinch a spot in the conference championship game against TCU — and a chance to avenge one of their two league losses — with wins in their final two games. They can also clinch that spot with a victory over the Mountaineers and a Texas loss at Kansas on Saturday.
WTRF
TCU holds off WVU volleyball in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For a moment, it seemed West Virginia volleyball (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) would earn its first Big 12 win of 2022. Instead, TCU (14-10, 9-4) held on and topped the Mountaineers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13. The two teams battled throughout the match, trading the first sets with narrow margins. The fifth almost came down to the last point, but nine hitting errors by the Mountaineers hampered their ability to make a comeback.
WTRF
Brown: Greene earned more “opportunity,” but starting QB is TBA
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Garrett Greene dashed from the end zone to the Big 12’s Player of the Week list on Saturday, but whether or not he has run into the starting lineup is yet to be determined. The redshirt sophomore quarterback gave West Virginia a needed spark...
WTRF
Lyons’ legacy at WVU lies in upgraded facilities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Shortly after West Virginia University parted ways with former director of athletics Shane Lyons, the school’s interim AD tried to put things in perspective. “No one has any position forever,” Rob Alsop said, indicating that people and organizations go through cycles, and that no one...
WTRF
No. 19 Kansas State at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The Mountaineer postseason is still alive, but it gets put on the line on Saturday when WVU hosts No. 19 Kansas State. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. K-State at WVU football game information. Time: 2 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar...
WTRF
Vaughn provides formidable challenge for WVU tacklers
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Kansas State heads to Morgantown with one of the Big 12’s most menacing offensive weapons. “Everything they do offensively is centered around Deuce Vaughn,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “He’s special.”. The junior tailback surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the...
WTRF
WVU women’s hoops welcomes Winthrop for Education Day
Following a season-opening, 81-31 win over USC Upstate, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes Winthrop to Morgantown on Thursday, Nov. 17, for Education Day. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. Thursday’s contest against...
WTRF
Mountaineers Set to Host WVU Invitational
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the WVU Invitational for the third time from Nov. 17-19, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Competition begins on Thursday, Nov. 17, with preliminary action set for 10 a.m. ET...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
WTRF
Brown’s “fate” not tied to Lyons’ departure, according to WVU interim AD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The “fate” of WVU’s head football coach will not be determined until a new athletic director is hired, according to multiple top officials at the university. When WVU announced it had cut ties with director of athletics Shane Lyons Monday morning, university president...
MountaineerMaven
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
WTRF
Legg’s game-winner nominated for Big 12 Play of the Week
Casey Legg’s second game-winning field goal of the season Saturday gave West Virginia its first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. It was also the program’s first-ever win over the Sooners in Morgantown. Legg, who drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired on a rain-soaked...
WTRF
Mitchell scores 21, West Virginia beats Morehead State 75-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State 75-57 on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
WTRF
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma came behind some memorable individual performances, including a surprising Mountaineer star. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
WTRF
Bin-Wahad announces intent to transfer
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Monday. The true freshman from Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia appeared in five games for West Virginia, recording five tackles in his first season of college football. He was one of several young defensive backs that saw a lot of playing time early in the season, but injuries hampered his ability to stay on the field.
WTRF
Alsop details next steps in search for next WVU AD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s search for a new director of athletics is expected to move rapidly, according to the school’s interim AD. WVU announced that it has parted ways with now-former director of athletics Shane Lyons Monday morning. Lyons, a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, had been in charge of WVU Athletics since 2015.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
WTRF
Corbin Page announces intent to enter transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia native, and WVU freshman tight end, Corbin Page has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Page becomes the second West Virginia football player to do so on Monday, joining freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad. “First I would like to thank West Virginia...
WTRF
West Virginia hosts Morehead State as Bob Huggins climbs wins list
After turning the Backyard Brawl into something of a skip through the park, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to their home court in Morgantown, W.Va. Tuesday for a meeting with Morehead State. The Mountaineers (2-0) rolled past Pitt 81-56 on Friday as coach Bob Huggins won his 918th career game...
Comments / 0