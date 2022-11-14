Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
CeraVe Creates Fund at Howard University to Address Lack of Diversity in Skin Care Research
CeraVe has established a fund at Howard University, one of the only historically Black universities with a department of dermatology, to help its faculty further their expertise and build the infrastructure needed to conduct clinical trials with a focus on skin of color. This new partnership will help Howard University,...
gcimagazine.com
P2 Science Launches 10 Bio-based Citrosperse Pigment Dispersions
P2 Science, Inc. (P2) has announced the launch of a range of 10 bio-based pigment dispersions under the trade name Citrosperse. The line was developed in collaboration with American Colors, Inc. of Sandusky, OH and marketed by P2. It is built on P2’s Citropol platform, which leverages upcycled forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.
gcimagazine.com
EPA Petition from Blueland and Plastic Pollution Coalition Targets Polyvinyl Alcohol
Blueland and Plastic Pollution Coalition are petitioning the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct health and environmental safety tests of polyvinyl alcohol and remove it from the Safer Choice List and Safer Chemical Ingredients List pending results. Made Safe, Beyond Plastics, Plastic Oceans International, 5 Gyres, Lonely Whale and the Shaw...
gcimagazine.com
Everyday Humans Expands Into CVS
The Gen Z sun care brand Everyday Humans is now available in more than 160 CVS BeautyIRL stores nationwide as well as cvs.com. This includes Everyday Humans’ entire assortment of multipurpose products—which combines sun care and skin care benefits—such as the brand’s cult favorite, Resting Beach Face SPF 30 Sunscreen Serum, which features:
gcimagazine.com
Unwrapped Life Rebrands as NOT!CE Hair Co.
Unwrapped Life is no more. The company has rebranded into NOT!CE Hair Co. to better reflect its commitment to waterless, solid hair care products and reduction of single-use plastic waste. In addition to a new name and bold logo design, the rebrand features a new website that offers users an...
gcimagazine.com
Consumers are looking to rediscover their whole, beautiful self
Although the holistic skin care approach spells more work than applying a product or showing up for a treatment, it also empowers consumers to assume full responsibility for their beauty, health and wellbeing. For many people, their self-care routine revolves around beauty—a calming skin care routine or a mood—boosting makeup...
gcimagazine.com
Sun Chemical Expands Natural Colorants for Cosmetics and Personal Care
Sun Chemical has expanded its portfolio to include six natural colorants for cosmetics and personal care into its SunPuro line. The ingredients offered include SunPuro Natural Annatto O (INCI: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil (and) Annatto) and SunPuro Natural Annatto A (INCI: Water (Aqua) (and) Annatto (and) Potassium Hydroxide), approved for color cosmetics and personal care.
gcimagazine.com
Coty's Refillable Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense Receives C2C Certified Material Health Certificate
Refillable beauty products have been a key area of packaging innovation in 2022; now, Coty's first refillable scent launch, Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense, has received a C2C (cradle-to-cradle) Certified Material Health Certificate at the Silver level. The certificate reportedly verifies the health and safety of a product’s composition using the material health requirements of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product standard.
gcimagazine.com
Arey Raises $4.15M Seed Round to Address Graying Hair
Arey, a direct-to-consumer hair care brand targeting the growth of gray hair, blew past its recent $2 million fundraising target, generating a $4.15 million seed round led by the Female Founders Fund and Greycroft. Funds will be invested in R&D and distribution expansion. Arey was co-founded by CEO Allison Conrad...
gcimagazine.com
Glow-centric Beauty Brands
Google searches pairing “glow” with “skin care” have increased exponentially, per Google Trend data. Here, author Nancy Trent explores glow-centric brands delivering the radiance shoppers are seeking. -Editor. A major sign of healthy skin is the natural glow, but some people have trouble achieving that radiant...
gcimagazine.com
FDA Alert: Adam's Polishes Recalls Hand Sanitizers Over Methanol Concerns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall alert on Nov. 7, 2022, announcing that Adam’s Polishes, LLC, of Thornton, Colorado, is voluntarily recalling lot #133475 of its hand sanitizer. FDA testing found this lot to contain undeclared methanol, which can have toxic effects. The company is...
gcimagazine.com
Deon Libra Launches to Take on Chronic Stress From the Inside Out
Deon Libra hopes to keep chronic stress at bay in the Black community with the launch of its adaptogenic beauty and wellness brand. The Black-owned company rolled out two products as part of its debut—saying that they offer a holistic, inside-out approach to stress management while emphasizing the beauty in Black skin by using adaptogenic herbs.
