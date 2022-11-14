Read full article on original website
‘It’s about time’ - Rafael Nadal gives verdict on ATP Finals loss
Nadal was defeated in his first ATP finals match against Taylor Fritz, but he says that shouldn't be considered a shock.
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal believes crucial factor cost him in Fritz defeat: "I have less time than him to do what I want to do on the ball"
Rafael Nadal singled out the pace of the match as a problem for him in the loss against Fritz noting that he had very little time. Nadal isn't as quick as he used to be and it's a problem when he faces an aggressive player like Fritz on a fast court like that one in Turin. It gave him very little time to react after the serve and even after some of Fritz's groundstrokes:
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe on Wednesday responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Connors believes new Big Three between Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner: "That's the next Federer, Nadal and Djokovic"
Former legend Jimmy Connors believes Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner are the new superstars of tennis. Connors has seen a fair share of tennis superstars as he was one of them in his time as well. The American player has a podcast with his son Brett where they discuss many topics including tennis and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles titles of all time explained what players are going to take over from the big three:
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe
Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Rublev gives Auger-Aliassime new hilarious nickname: "Because it seems like he is so well-educated"
The ATP Finals hosted a roundtable with all the players talking to each other about different topics and Rublev provided comic relief. The Russian is generally very serious but he enjoys joking around he took it upon himself to defuse the tension in the room. Medvedev was talking about his experience going from a very poor first showing at the Finals to winning the event with Auger-Aliassime adding 'taking notes'.
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal first ever tennis player to reach 17 million Instagram followers
Rafael Nadal has become the first tennis player to reach 17 million followers on social media platform Instagram being firmly in the lead. The Spaniard has enjoyed huge popularity since he arrived on the Tour many years ago. Him and Federer are both the most popular tennis players in the world by far. That is visible in his social media numbers as he has 17,004,587 (and counting) as of now.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic becomes first male player with 60 career wins over top three players
Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to have 60 career wins over players ranked inside the top three of the rankings at the moment of victory. Stefanos Tsitsipas became part of tennis history but not in the way he hopes to become. As number three in the world, his defeat gave Djokovic 60 career wins over players ranked in the top three at the moment of victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Roddick on Djokovic: "I still think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Novak is the best player in the world"
Despite not finishing the year as the top player in the world, Djokovic is still going to finish it on a high note with some good performances at the ATP Finals. The Serbian is still in contention to win the event as he plays Andrey Rublev today. Djokovic is still widely considered the best player in the world and Roddick agrees with that. Talking to the Tennis Channel, Roddick said:
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem gearing up for World Tennis League
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have ramped up their preparations for the inaugural World Tennis League, taking place in Dubai in December. Exchanging messages on social media, the pair have expressed their excitement at partnering with one another at the competition, with the German No. 1 player asking who will partner who in the mixed doubles.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.
Yardbarker
Roddick impressed by Alcaraz's rise but considers Djokovic best player in the world
Andy Roddick talked to the Tennis Channel where he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. After Rafael Nadal suffered his second loss at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was officially crowned the year-end number one. With his meteoric rise that Roddick mentioned, Alcaraz has been one of the most reliable performers this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Top five players who upset the script this season on WTA Tour including Harmony Tan, Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina
A couple of players did not care about anything this year on the WTA Tour doing their own thing and messing up the script of the season. As with any tennis season, this too had a fairly solid script as to how it was supposed to go. Many thought they knew how things would this year but these players completely spoiled all of it. We begin with Harmony Tan who made herself quite infamous with the win over Serena Williams and her Wimbledon doubles fiasco.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal equals second worst losing streak ever in his career with Auger-Aliassime loss
Rafael Nadal equalled his second-worst losing streak with a loss to Auger-Aliassime in Turin having now lost four consecutive matches. Rafael Nadal hasn't been losing that many times in his career and the nature of tennis makes it somewhat hard for good players to go on losing streaks. Every time you lose you have at least a couple of days to rest up and come out strong the next time but due to the nature of the ATP Finals, Nadal's losing streak hit four matches.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
tennisuptodate.com
"It is special to play Rafa with Toni (Nadal) here" - Auger-Aliassime on defeating top-seed Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s red-hot streak may have hit a recent blip, but the Canadian could not be kept down for long at the Nitto ATP Finals. The fifth seed bounced back impressively from his opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season finale in Turin, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday to notch his maiden victory at the prestigious season finale.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
tennisuptodate.com
From her breakthrough at Wimbledon to winning the US Open as a qualifier - A look at Emma Raducanu's top 5 career-defining moments to date
Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a career filled with highs and lows so far. The British star stormed to Grand Slam glory aged just 18 but has since struggled to adapt to the brutal demands of playing on the WTA Tour regularly. Raducanu celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday meaning her teenage years are now behind her.
