A couple of players did not care about anything this year on the WTA Tour doing their own thing and messing up the script of the season. As with any tennis season, this too had a fairly solid script as to how it was supposed to go. Many thought they knew how things would this year but these players completely spoiled all of it. We begin with Harmony Tan who made herself quite infamous with the win over Serena Williams and her Wimbledon doubles fiasco.

1 DAY AGO