Jazz Fall to 76ers 105-98: Key Takeaways

What did we learn about the Utah Jazz in Sunday's loss in Philly?

On Sunday night, the Utah Jazz went up against MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers . Embiid's career-night stat line consisted of 59 points, 11 boards, eight assists, seven blocks, and a steal, with a +25 game rating.

This volcanic eruption dismissed any chance of a Jazz victory, as the 76ers etched a 105-98 win over the Jazz. This was the second consecutive loss for the Jazz, who now sport a 10-5 record but dropped to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The 10 wins are currently the most by any NBA team, and Utah will return home to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

In Philly, the Jazz were led in scoring by Malik Beasley's 18 points and produced five double-digit scorers. Utah was able to hang in and battle the 76ers where most teams would've thrown in the towel much sooner.

Simply put, this game was all about Embiid. There's no reason to get too high or too low with emotions, just get ready for the Knicks.

But what did we learn from Sunday night's loss? Here are my key takeaways from the contest.

Jazz Starters Gotta Rekindle Chemistry

For the second consecutive game, all Jazz starters registered negative game ratings per the NBA plus-minus system. For now, this statistic isn't a team concern due to it being such a long season, but it should be noted.

Jarred Vanderbilt was -17, Kelly Olynyk was -16, Lauri Markkanen was -15, Mike Conley was -13, and Jordan Clarkson was -9 rating. All 76ers' starters recorded positive ratings.

Although many of the positive ratings were due to Embiid's performance, teams do not desire for their starters to be on the negative side of performance.

Bench Mob Keeping it Close

The Jazz had only one reserve player register a negative game rating — Collin Sexton at -3, which isn't terrible. All other Jazz reserves recorded positive game scripts led by Walker Kessler's +13.

Keep in mind, all 76ers reserves recorded negative game scripts led by De'Anthony Melton's -15. I'm sure the Jazz will focus on getting the starters and reserves on the positive side of game scripts.

10 Wins... Be Proud

The Jazz, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics , are the only NBA teams with 10 victories this season. Of these three teams, the Jazz and Bucks are undefeated at home.

Also, in the Western Conference, only the Jazz and Denver Nuggets are unbeaten on their home floor. A common trait with championship teams is the ability to protect their home-court advantage, and Utah is certainly serving at home.

What it Means

Remain neutral with wins and losses and try not to get high or low either way. Wins add up quickly but so can losses if teams are not careful.

The Jazz seem content taking this season one game at a time, but as I've written before, NBA opponents have the Jazz circled on their calendars.

The starters cannot contribute negative game scripts as a group, or losses will begin to mount. I expect the Jazz to rebound and defeat the Knicks on Tuesday.

