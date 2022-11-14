Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Severe Outcomes From COVID-19 Up With Preexisting Neuropsych Conditions
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University...
contagionlive.com
Indicators of Severe Outcomes in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients
What are the characteristics and demographics of the chronic hepatitis B patients who develop severe outcomes?. There is a vaccine that prevents hepatitis B, and most people who do contract the virus recover in fewer the 6 months. However, approximately 1.59 million people live with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the US.
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibody treatment safe for pregnant persons with mild to moderate COVID-19
A cohort study of more than 900 pregnant persons has found that monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 is safe for clinical use. Reported adverse effects were also rare and mild. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. mAb treatment is associated with decreased hospitalization...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
KXLY
America’s Emergency Physicians Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency departments are backed up with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it is causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy, and...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
KXLY
Nonphysician Emergency Practitioners Order More Imaging Studies
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of nonphysician practitioners (NPPs) in the emergency department is associated with higher imaging use, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Network Open. Eric W. Christensen, Ph.D., from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute in Reston, Virginia,...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
Understanding Alcoholic Liver Disease and Fatty Liver Disease
I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and I also lost my father to alcoholic liver disease (ALD). I have been focusing my educational writing efforts on helping people better understand alcoholic liver disease, as it’s a very sneaky condition with horrible outcomes that often happen too late. One concern that readers have been raising with me lately is understanding the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
KXLY
Outcomes Similar for Total Ankle Replacement, Ankle Fusion in OA
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis, total ankle replacement (TAR) and ankle fusion (AF) have similar clinical scores and harms, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Andrew J. Goldberg, M.B.B.S., from the UCL Institute...
KXLY
Multidimensional Factors Shaped Physician Stress During Pandemic
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Multidimensional systems factors shaped occupational stress among physicians during the pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Mara Buchbinder, Ph.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues conducted semistructured...
KXLY
ACAAI: Epinephrine Auto-Injector Use Low Among Adults With Food Allergy
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Only half of adults with food allergies have immediate access to epinephrine auto-injectors (EAIs), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jennaveve...
KXLY
Kids Born by C-Section May Have Weaker Response to Vaccines
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Babies born via cesarean section may not mount as strong an immune response after some childhood vaccines compared to babies delivered vaginally, researchers suggest. Antibody levels can be checked in blood or saliva, and babies born vaginally had higher levels of antibodies...
KXLY
Parkinsonism, Parkinson Disease Risk Up With Bilateral Oophorectomy Before 43
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Premenopausal women who undergo bilateral oophorectomy before age 43 years have an increased risk for parkinsonism and Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open. Walter A. Rocca, M.D., M.P.H., from the Mayo Clinic in...
EverydayHealth.com
Treatment Options for Cellulitis
Cellulitis is a common bacterial skin infection, affecting 14 million Americans annually. (1) Most often cellulitis affects the dermis, the layer of the skin below the top layer (the epidermis) that contains connective tissue, blood vessels, oil and sweat glands, nerves, hair follicles, and other structures. Sometimes cellulitis penetrates below that layer and affects muscle tissue or even bone. (2,3)
KXLY
Recent Increase Seen in Pediatric Benzonatate Exposure
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric benzonatate prescription utilization has increased recently, as have cases involving intentional benzonatate exposure, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in Pediatrics. Ivone Kim, M.D., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues conducted a...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
KXLY
FDA Moves Toward Making Overdose Antidote an Over-the-Counter Drug
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration appears poised to approve certain naloxone products for over-the-counter use, a move that would help fight the nation’s opioid epidemic. Naloxone (Narcan, Evzio) can save lives when administered soon after the first signs of an...
Comments / 0