Healthline

Do Hyaluronic Acid Injections Work for Arthritis?

Hyaluronic acid injections are used to treat arthritis, especially in the hip and knee. But some research suggests they may not be effective. Will they work for you?. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the body that helps lubricate and cushion tissues, such as the joints. In people...
Medical News Today

What causes pain in the shoulder joint?

Shoulder joint pain can range from mild to severe, depending on the underlying cause. Some possible causes include osteoarthritis of the shoulder, a rotator cuff tear, bursitis, and shoulder joint instability. There are many conditions that can cause shoulder joint pain. Some conditions specifically affect the shoulders, while others may...
KXLY

Multidimensional Factors Shaped Physician Stress During Pandemic

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Multidimensional systems factors shaped occupational stress among physicians during the pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Mara Buchbinder, Ph.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues conducted semistructured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical News Today

Joint and muscle pain with liver disease

Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress

Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis

Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
KULR8

Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
hcplive.com

Opioid Use for Bothersome Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis Could Increase Thromboembolism Risk

Data from an analysis of more than 15,000 adults with rheumatoid arthritis using opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for bothersome pain provide insight into the comparative risks of cardiovascular events and death associated with use of either agent among this patient population. A new-user active comparator study presented at...
Medical News Today

Acupuncture for anxiety: Does it help?

Acupuncture’s supporters claim that placing needles in certain points on the body can stimulate the central nervous system, reducing anxiety. While some studies on this technique show positive results, the evidence is limited. have found that acupuncture can help with anxiety in specific situations, such as anxiety about visiting...
Medical News Today

What is inflammatory arthritis?

Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Medical News Today

What are the options for treating arthritis in the back?

Arthritis is a condition that can affect people of all ages. It results in pain and swelling in the joints, which can cause limited mobility. Over 100 types of arthritis can affect any joint in the body, including the back. Approximately. adults in the United States have received a diagnosis...
Medical News Today

Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for rheumatoid arthritis

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that treats symptoms in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not seen improvements with other treatments. It is available in tablet form under the brand name Plaquenil. Hydroxychloroquine is a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD). The. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug to...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
KXLY

Nonphysician Emergency Practitioners Order More Imaging Studies

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of nonphysician practitioners (NPPs) in the emergency department is associated with higher imaging use, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Network Open. Eric W. Christensen, Ph.D., from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute in Reston, Virginia,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about knee joint pain

Common causes of knee joint pain may include overuse, arthritis, and injury. A person may manage symptoms with anti-inflammatory medications or adopt some lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a moderate weight to reduce stress on knees or doing certain low impact exercises. Depending on the cause of knee joint pain,...
KXLY

Severe Outcomes From COVID-19 Up With Preexisting Neuropsych Conditions

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University...
Medical News Today

Macrovascular complications of diabetes

Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...

