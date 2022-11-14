Read full article on original website
Healthline
Do Hyaluronic Acid Injections Work for Arthritis?
Hyaluronic acid injections are used to treat arthritis, especially in the hip and knee. But some research suggests they may not be effective. Will they work for you?. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the body that helps lubricate and cushion tissues, such as the joints. In people...
Medical News Today
What causes pain in the shoulder joint?
Shoulder joint pain can range from mild to severe, depending on the underlying cause. Some possible causes include osteoarthritis of the shoulder, a rotator cuff tear, bursitis, and shoulder joint instability. There are many conditions that can cause shoulder joint pain. Some conditions specifically affect the shoulders, while others may...
KXLY
Multidimensional Factors Shaped Physician Stress During Pandemic
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Multidimensional systems factors shaped occupational stress among physicians during the pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Mara Buchbinder, Ph.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues conducted semistructured...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
KXLY
America’s Emergency Physicians Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency departments are backed up with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it is causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy, and...
How To Relieve Arthritis Pain Without Medication
Arthritis is a condition that causes inflammation in your joints. Besides taking medications, arthritis pain can be relieved using therapeutic techniques.
hcplive.com
Opioid Use for Bothersome Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis Could Increase Thromboembolism Risk
Data from an analysis of more than 15,000 adults with rheumatoid arthritis using opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for bothersome pain provide insight into the comparative risks of cardiovascular events and death associated with use of either agent among this patient population. A new-user active comparator study presented at...
Medical News Today
Acupuncture for anxiety: Does it help?
Acupuncture’s supporters claim that placing needles in certain points on the body can stimulate the central nervous system, reducing anxiety. While some studies on this technique show positive results, the evidence is limited. have found that acupuncture can help with anxiety in specific situations, such as anxiety about visiting...
Medical News Today
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
Patients with ankle osteoarthritis often have good outcomes with surgery
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis have two surgical options to restore their quality of life, and the good news is a new study shows both have good outcomes. Deciding which one is better depends on the patient. "Our aim in this trial was to provide the data that patients need...
Medical News Today
What are the options for treating arthritis in the back?
Arthritis is a condition that can affect people of all ages. It results in pain and swelling in the joints, which can cause limited mobility. Over 100 types of arthritis can affect any joint in the body, including the back. Approximately. adults in the United States have received a diagnosis...
Medical News Today
Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for rheumatoid arthritis
Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that treats symptoms in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have not seen improvements with other treatments. It is available in tablet form under the brand name Plaquenil. Hydroxychloroquine is a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD). The. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug to...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
KXLY
Nonphysician Emergency Practitioners Order More Imaging Studies
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of nonphysician practitioners (NPPs) in the emergency department is associated with higher imaging use, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Network Open. Eric W. Christensen, Ph.D., from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute in Reston, Virginia,...
Medical News Today
What to know about knee joint pain
Common causes of knee joint pain may include overuse, arthritis, and injury. A person may manage symptoms with anti-inflammatory medications or adopt some lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a moderate weight to reduce stress on knees or doing certain low impact exercises. Depending on the cause of knee joint pain,...
KXLY
Severe Outcomes From COVID-19 Up With Preexisting Neuropsych Conditions
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
