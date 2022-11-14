ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Free family movies at Harbor Theater

After the turkey and the football and the shopping . . . when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995), rated G, 1 hour, 31 minutes. The free movie (with free popcorn) screens once at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before you attend the Fire Truck parade and competition!
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Television Tuna Challenge Special Nov. 19

Lincoln County Television (LCTV) is proud to present a special one-hour show about the 2022 return of the tuna fishing tournament to Boothbay Harbor. The show airs Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on LCTV.org, LCTV Spectrum/Tidewater 7, and on Boothbay Region Television channel 7. Filmed on location this September...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Pictures, please and thanks

Isn’t it nice to share? A lot of readers take pretty scenics, or photos of fun, local outings with family, friends, or both. We see some on Facebook and ask if we can be emailed them, in their original, pre-Facebook size to help ensure they are their sharpest for print or online use, or both.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Festivities add fun to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Come for the shopping and stay for the seasonal activities throughout Wiscasset Village during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. From visits with Santa, a petting zoo, and carolers to historic house tours and horse-drawn wagon rides, Marketfest weekend is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.
WISCASSET, ME
mainebiz.biz

Boutique hotel to open next summer in Portland’s West End

A wellness-themed boutique hotel that’s under construction in Portland’s West End neighborhood is expected to open next summer with 48 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, bar and gym. The interior of the five-story Longfellow Hotel, at 754 Congress St., was designed by Post Co., of Brooklyn, N.Y., as...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

HYS Thanksgiving information

Wiscasset’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry (HYS) at St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., will be holding its official Thanksgiving distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The earlier allocation allows people to have time for better planning their celebrations. The Pantry will also be providing its usual weekly boxes at the same time and in the usual drive-up manner.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Erosion control course begins Dec. 15 in Wiscasset

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring a four-hour online training in Advanced Training in Sediment and Erosion Control for Certified Contractors: Winter Best Management Practices Certification Course on Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation located at 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.
WISCASSET, ME
nationalfisherman.com

A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Hope for the Holidays: Holiday Shopping

New Hope Midcoast. Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, is holding a sale of Maine-made items to benefit their work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. Choose from a variety of items for everyone on your list including: tea towels by jennie blue, savory spices and hand-crafted chocolates from Sugar and Spice Farms, Maine Gold syrups, and our own blend of Rock City Coffee, “There’s Grounds for Hope.” This sale ends December 15th. Pick up is in Rockland or Damariscotta on December 16th or 19th. For more information and to order, visit Hope for the Holidays or call (207) 691.5969. Thank you for giving hope to everyone at this time of year!
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WMHS among Maine schools with Tuesday’s ‘active shooter’ hoax

An “active shooter” hoax Nov. 15 affecting Wiscasset Middle High School and several other Maine schools had local, state and federal agencies investigating the threats and reassuring families and the public. Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England Jr. is set to field reporters’ questions later this morning;...
WISCASSET, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Set your alarm clocks ... Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party is Saturday!

It’s that time of year, time to rise and shine, grab a cup of coffee, throw on your best robe and join your friends and family and flock together in Boothbay Harbor for the Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party! It is this Saturday, Nov. 19. If it is not on your home or smart phone calendar, best get it on there. Sales begin at 6 a.m.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Great local gifts: Health Center online auction

Join the fun of bidding on gift items from local merchants and restaurants to support our local community Health Center. And you don’t have to leave your chair. You can browse and bid online or using your mobile phone. The URL is https://tiny.one/bbhealth. The Boothbay Region Health Center’s annual...
BOOTHBAY, ME
nrcm.org

A New Vision for Transportation in Southern Maine

Every five years, we get a glimpse at the newest vision for Southern Maine’s transportation future when the Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System (PACTS) updates its long-range transportation plan. This year’s iteration, Connect 2045, arrives during an exciting time of major investment in transportation innovation from the state and federal level.
PORTLAND, ME

