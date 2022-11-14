Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGAL
Salvation Army of Lancaster asks for donations to help its Christmas Assistance program
LANCASTER, Pa. — TheExtraGive – the Susquehanna Valley's largest day of online giving – is Friday. The Salvation Army of Lancaster hopes it receives donations during the give because it says it needs help now. More than 2,000 people applied for the organization's Christmas Assistance program. Officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading nonprofit requests holiday donations for kids
READING, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help. The Children's Home of Reading said it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
lebtown.com
Holiday happenings in Downtown Lebanon: Tree lighting, parade, and carriage rides [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by Community of Lebanon Association. The Community of Lebanon Association Holiday Events are just around the corner. 6 p.m. on November 18 at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot. Meet Mrs. Claus (Santa arrives Saturday) and help countdown to the lighting of the 25...
Project Share in Carlisle to distribute turkey dinners to 500 households
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project Share in Cumberland County plans to distribute turkeys and turkey dinners to approximately 500 families in need. The organization will provide the supplies so that families can cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
Catholic Harvest Food Pantry prepares to feed 1,500 families ahead of Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Catholic Harvest Food Pantry (CHFP) is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. The Labor Department released a report that showed a 12.4% rise in the cost of groceries in October. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.
WGAL
Musical instruments donated to School District of Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Learning to play an instrument provides plenty of joy, but it can be costly for students. Now a major donation will enrich the lives of musicians in Lancaster. "A great pleasure to pass her teaching instruments on," Karl Moyer said. Moyer is honoring his late...
WGAL
Lights installed in Lancaster for ExtraGive celebration
LANCASTER, Pa. — Preparations are underway for theExtraGive on Friday. Shumaker PDT just installed hundreds of LED lights on 14 floors of the Griest Building in Penn Square in Lancaster. The lights will be used in a light show Friday night. The ExtraGive is a daylong fundraising campaign that...
Tiny home community planned to aid homeless veterans; Who’s contributing materials and labor?
On any given night, about 130,000 military veterans are homeless across the country. In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated there are about 15 hundred homeless vets at any given time. Some help is in sight for Central Pennsylvania’s veterans with the Tiny Homes and Community initiative for homeless and displaced veterans...
Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
WGAL
Memorial will honor two York firefighters who died in line of duty
YORK, Pa. — Work has gotten started on a memorial to honor two York firefighters who died in the line of duty. Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony died in 2018 in a building collapse after a fire. The Ivan & Zach Firefighter Memorial Gardens on North Broad Street are...
For their work with people in need, Harrisburg couple honored at Peace & Justice in Pa. event
Implicit bias has gotten a bad rap, but Dr. Bryant Marks on Tuesday made the point that implicit bias is a universal human principle — not a fad, not a flaw. “Implicit bias is much more about the machinery of our mind than the content of your character,” said Marks, the keynote speaker at the second-annual Peace & Justice in Pa. event at Harrisburg University. “It’s not a character issue. It’s a disproportionate exposure issue.”
lebtown.com
Schaefferstown’s Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 9-10 to St. Paul’s UCC
Historic Schaefferstown Inc.’s annual Christkindlmarkt is back at St. Paul’s UCC this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. More than 20 skilled artisans will be in attendance with plenty of early American and Pennsylvania German crafts for sale, perfect for last-minute gifts. Items you’ll find include balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, hand-woven gifts, and more.
WGAL
Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum to open in December
LANCASTER, Pa. — A new medical museum will open next month in Lancaster. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum – which is located in a building that once housed a medical laboratory in the basement – is filled with thousands of objects. Many of them date to the late 1800s.
WGAL
Meet WGAL's 8 Who Care Award winners
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care award winners. These Susquehanna Valley residents are being recognized for their service to their communities. Watch the videos below for their stories. 1. Lee DeRemer. A York County man is motivating and inspiring young people by helping them overcome obstacles on the open...
abc27.com
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
lawnandlandscape.com
Supply chain struggles this winter
It’s all hands on deck getting ready for snow season at Trump Lawn and Land Company in York, Pa. The company’s President, Mike Trump, says they’ll be ready in time for the first major snowfall. “We’re doing the last of our snow prep stuff right now,” he...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
